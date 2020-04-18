I have raised her from a wee little infant, yet my daughter is still not inclined to fold the towels the way that I like them.
Nor the napkins, nor many other parts of the laundry, and yet she is my most favorite human on the planet, the most clever person I know, and I want to be just like her when I grow up.
Have you been experiencing similarly polarized feelings about your compadres in quarantine? Dare I say that the honeymoon is over?
We love our family members dearly, but after being cooped up in the house together for extended periods of time, everyone’s little quirks start to get on our nerves something awful.
Ramsey is equally incensed that I don’t like to fold the laundry the way that she does, and neither of us is used to caring about how someone else is doing things, we’re both used to doing it ourselves.
There is simply no way around it, we are all going to get on each other’s nerves a little bit in this new frontier of sheltering in, and we might as well learn to live with it, and each other.
Springtime is bee time for beekeepers. My friends and I keep bees together as the BeeShees and we have been busy bees over the last month or so, inspecting hives, doing splits, capturing swarms and all the other stuff that goes along with helping our bees produce a bountiful harvest of honey.
One thing I have learned in my experience as a beekeeper is how impressive it is to watch around 60,000 bees live happily together in relatively tight quarters. They are elbow to elbow, sometimes even on top of each other 24/7 and yet, there is never any inter-hive warring or bickering going on. How do they manage to keep from killing each other?
Honeybees live in what is called a “superorganism,” a community of a single species working in a synergistic manner that is critical to their survival. Honeybees cannot live on their own, they have to function within their family in order to survive. Because of this very fragile balance, the hierarchy of responsibility is very specific and instinctively followed, and I think we humans could learn a thing or two from their methods.
In the hive there is one queen bee, tens of thousands of worker bees — all of whom are female — and a smattering of drones, the male bees. One difference in the way that we humans function is that in our world the males and females are equally important, but in a beehive the males serve very little purpose. For the sake of this analogy, don’t be a drone, be a worker bee. Trust me.
Of course, the queen is the single most important bee in the hive. She is the one who spends her days laying eggs, 1,000 to 1,500 a day in fact, and is therefore responsible for ensuring that the right number of bees are in place to make things happen the way that they should. The first rule of a happy hive is to keep your queen happy and healthy, quite literally none of you would be here without her.
Gives the old adage “If momma ain’t happy, ain’t nobody happy” a whole new meaning.
When a new bee emerges, her very first job is to clean out her cell to prepare it for the queen to lay another egg and start the whole process over again. Once she is finished with her own cell she moves about the hive, cleaning as she goes, for the first few days of her life. How does this apply within our own happy hives? Children, clean your rooms, and once you’re done with that, look around and see if there is anything else that needs to be cleaned.
After a few days as a cleaning lady, a young bee’s hormones kick in and she becomes a nurse bee, moving among the cells containing eggs and larvae and tending to them. She will check on the brood constantly, feeding them royal jelly for the first few days, then a mix of honey and pollen that supports them as they develop. The moral of this stage: older siblings, help take care of the younger ones, entertain them, fix them snacks, etc.
As a bee gets older, she moves farther from the center of the hive, working to construct comb for storage and brood, and helping with the production of honey and bee bread to feed to the young. She also helps to control the temperature of the hive and takes on other utilitarian tasks. Likewise, in our own homes, teenagers can take on projects and help with more grownup tasks that keep the family home running efficiently.
Older bees are enlisted into heading out into the world to secure pollen and nectar to feed the hive. This is the more dangerous task within the community, so they save it for the older bees to protect the younger ones at home.
Scout bees go out in search of food supply and return to the hive to communicate its exact location through a complicated dance called a waggle dance. The foraging bees use that information to go out and harvest and return to the hive with what they collect. Just like the parents in the home, the older bees are in charge of bringing home the bacon!
Imagine if your home was running like a well-oiled superorganism with a job for everyone and everyone understanding their place. One thing is for sure, by considering ourselves to be a part of the survival of the whole, we can eliminate the struggles and bickering that can occur. Don’t worry, bee happy, and for the sake of the sanctity of the whole, fold your own darn towels.