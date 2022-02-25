I have been fishing for many years and have had a lot of people join me on the excursions. Several times a dog was brought along. Almost every time a dog came along there were problems.
The following two tales are from Robert Bold, our local Trout Unlimited president. Here are “dog tails” that he experienced with his dog, Summer:
Last spring Tim Looney and I went to Cave Spring to fish. I had my 85 pound dog, Summer, with me. She loves to watch me fish. After fishing behind the grocery store we moved towards the park and I put her on a leash. Tim caught a trout and threw it back in the creek. Summer went after it and, because I holding the leash, I went after it too. A soggy ride home and a new cellphone was my reward.
On another trip, to the Toccoa River near Suches, Summer joined my quest for trout. I was fishing the far side of an island. My dog got in the water at the end of the island. The current was too strong for her to make headway upstream so I went after her and soon was over my chest waders. I went back to the island and took off the waders, then I swam downstream and got the dog by the collar and got her back to the island. If you’ve never tried to pull an 85 pound wet dog upstream, you have missed a scary moment in life.
Unlike Robert, I have never had to swim because of a dog.
About 25 years ago my friend Pierre and I were floating Cabin Creek in a jon boat and Pierre brought his half grown puppy. It was the fall, and floating leaves were matted up in the bend of the creek. The matted leaves looked like the shore to the puppy so it jumped for the “land.” The expression on the dog’s face was priceless. Pierre got the startled dog back in the boat and the dog blessed us both with a shake-off shower.
I had a good experience with a dog while I was fishing Clear Creek in Gilmer County.
As I was wading upstream a dog ran down to the creek. The dog was friendly and watched me fish. He walked the stream bank ahead of me and stopped and stared at the water. He was actually watching a trout. I threw my Mepps spinner slightly upstream of where he was looking and the trout struck the lure. When I took the small trout off the hook, I rewarded the excited dog with the fish. This dog must have gone fishing before because he pointed trout for about the next half mile without ever getting his feet wet. That was a great dog trip.
A fishing TU meeting
The February meeting of the Coosa Valley Chapter of TU was held on a very cold morning at a private lake west of Rome. Some members braved the sub-freezing temps to fish early but the fish were not cooperating very much. For ten bucks each we had a great lunch of pulled pork, Aunt Gert’s beans and slaw cooked by Tim Looney. We also had macaroni salad and a wide variety of desserts. After a short meeting the warmer temperatures woke the fish up. The largest fish was caught by Ron Owens, a nice bass weighing about 4 pounds.
Dream Trip Drawing
Just a few details on the Dream Trip: The grand prize is a trip for two at a private cabin near Yellowstone, June 24 thru 29. Winner gets two complete, high end fly rod outfits and all the flies needed to fish. The winner also gets $500 to offset travel expenses as well as being guided by a excellent fisherman and cook, John McGarrity.
There are lots of great runner-up prizes including more fishing gear and guided trips. Go to the following link to check out details and purchase some tickets:
Don’t forget to check the Coosa Valley Chapter when buying tickets as our chapter will be rewarded for each ticket signified. Buy some tickets and help Georgia Trout Camp to continue to be the best in the nation.
TU workday
Saturday, March 5, the Coosa Valley Chapter will join the Cohutta Chapter at a workday on Raccoon Creek in Paulding County, improving stream access. Details are on the chapter website.