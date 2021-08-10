Have you ever thought about what the perfect meal in Rome would consist of?
If you love food like I do, you might have.
What I’m talking about is — if you could assemble different parts of one meal from various places across town, what would that look like? Most of us have our favorite menu items from the different restaurants in Rome and Floyd County. You might love an appetizer from this place but you really like the entrée from another. And yet another place makes a drink you can’t do without.
So I tried to think of what my perfect Rome, Georgia, meal would look like and of course it was next to impossible because I like so many things from so many places. But I did manage to narrow it down to a few choices. I’ve come up with some of my absolute favorites in each category but I also asked people on social media for their opinions and I’ve listed a few of those as well.
If you haven’t had some of these items, you should definitely try them. And I should mention here that it goes without saying that I love absolutely everything on the Bojangles menu.
Appetizers: Who doesn’t love starting their meal with delicious apps? There are plenty to choose from all over town so it was tough to narrow it down. But I have to say that frontrunners for me are fried pickles at Jefferson’s, the sweet potato chips with gorgonzola dip at Harvest Moon, the seared Ahi tuna at Outback, the Bourbon Street Shrimp at Crawdaddy’s (which is gulf shrimp in a Thai chili sauce) and pretzel bites with beer cheese at Mellow Mushroom.
Social media said: Grit Cake at Bistro 208, Tuna nachos at La Scala, Sambuger philly tater tots at Sam’s Burger Deli, corn nuggets at Jefferson’s, potato skins at Schroeder’s Deli, zucchini fries at John Henry’s.
Drinks: I know not everyone drinks alcohol so feel free to bypass this section if you don’t. But for those who enjoy an adult beverage every now and again, this might be helpful. I really enjoy an Old Fashioned at Off Broad and a Moscow mule at Dark Side.
Social media said: Three Rivers Margarita at Moe’s BBQ and the Bushwacker at Moe’s BBQ.
Entrees: Y’all know how I love to eat so I really had to think about what my absolutely favorite entrees were. Here’s what I can’t do without: Smoked wings at Moe’s BBQ, Masaman Curry at Yummy Thai AND at Blue Fin, a Shack Potato at Shane’s Rib Shack, the pork chop at Crawdaddy’s.
Social media said: Redneck Nachos at Moe’s BBQ, Philly Cheese sandwich at Sam’s Burger Deli, a salad at Bella Roma, hot wings at Schroeder’s, Rainbow salad with turkey at Sunflour.
Desserts: I don’t usually order desserts at restaurants for some reason but I really like the flan at Las Palmas and, of course, who doesn’t like the molten lava cake at Chili’s? Also, a milkshake at the City Creamery and this thing called a chocolate seduction tart at Honeymoon Bakery.
Social media said: Praline bread pudding at Crawdaddy’s, Dole whip from Mountains (any flavor), peanut butter pie at Jeffersons, bananas foster at Crawdaddy’s.
Like I said, there were so many items and places to choose from that I know I left out lots of things I enjoy. So here are a few dishes you might also want to check out.
Honorable mentions: The house salad at Harvest Moon, the cornbread at Jazzy Hot Wings, hot and sour soup as well as steamed wontons at China City, a gyro pita at Bella Roma.
Now I know there are lots of amazing dishes all over Rome that I didn’t mention. I promise there will be another column where we get to more of this city’s amazing food. For a city our size, we really do have a great selection of restaurants. Could it be better? Sure. I’d love to see some more authentic exotic cuisine like Indian and Vietnamese and Caribbean restaurants. But that may come in time.
I encourage you to step out of your comfort zone a little and try new dishes at some of our local restaurants. You might be surprised at some of the stuff you end up loving.