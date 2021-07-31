One of my former co-workers reached out a couple of months ago and wrote “What do you think about the CRT?
I wrote back and answered, “Oh it has been so long since I administered the Criterion-Referenced Test, I have forgotten why we were testing the children.”
She wrote back and said “No I am not speaking of the Criterion-Referenced Test, I am referring to the teaching of Critical Race Theory.”
I replied by saying that is a distraction, and the distractors know that there is no teaching of Critical Race Theory in our public schools locally — and very little, if any, in other areas of the country.
In some of our colleges and universities the teachers may teach some bits and pieces to get the students ready to enter the real world — and for them to be able to have healthy and intelligent input in case the topic about race comes up — but the people who are making that loud noise realize that nothing of the sort is taking place. These distractors are kicking up dust to cloud the situation and to give their weak-minded followers, who also know better, something to get up in arms about.
If they would stop to think, they would be intelligent enough to ask their children what have they learned in school about CRT. Their children would look at them and say “We have learned nuttin.”
If the school boards and communities across the nation even thought that CRT was being taught in our public schools, there would have been an uproar across the nation long before now. Many who are clamoring against the teaching of it are not even sure what it is that they are complaining about.
I recall an incident of my being called in to the superintendent’s office because some child or teacher had reported that I was teaching about Black people.
Contracts were given out during my absence due to the passing of my father in Florida. When I returned, I was greeted by my principal saying “I do not have your contract. The superintendent said for you to come to his office.” Immediately, I made an appointment to go see him.
After the superintendent greeted me, he gazed upon my face and said to me, “You have three charges against you.” He went on to say, “I am not sure exactly what you are teaching but here stands one of the charges. The teaching of Black History concepts of any nature is not allowed.”
My mind went racing to my lesson plans over the last semester, and I tried to remember some of the goals and objectives that I had covered. Something came to mind — not from mentally reviewing my lesson plans, but from remembering a few discussions I had heard my children having with each other.
We had on board a social studies teacher who tried his best to teach his children a wide scope of history. His name was Mr. Blum and he had ordered the documentary titled “Black History: Lost, Stolen or Strayed.” I said, “Mr. Superintendent, if the complaint is about that film, I have not shown it to my classes, but I want you to know that my being Black does not make my teaching about Black people controversial. I do not consider me to be a controversial topic.”
He did not try to defend the so-called “charges.” He just presented them to me and sat back and listened. After he finished sharing the last so-called charge, he stood up and said, “I just want you to know what is being said so that you can make the necessary changes.”
I remember leaving the meeting saying, “Sir, for the most part I will continue teaching in the same general direction as I do now, making improvements along my general philosophy. I will be anxious to discuss any reasonable suggestions with you and the board members.”
I also remember following up by sending a letter to him along with copies to all the members on the Rome City Schools Board of Education. I had a strong belief that a few parents, along with a couple of RCS board members, had encouraged him to call the meeting. I never got as much as a response from him, the principal or a member of the school board.
What is the big fuss about? I guess as William Shakespeare would say if he had to write about it, as he labeled one of his plays, it would be classified as “Much Ado About Nothing.”
The colleges and universities touch on a few topics about race because that helps the individuals to get through gatherings and enter discussions with their liberal arts educational background, and have the appearance of basic knowledge about things that are or have been important in the development of our country.
Even text book companies are controlled by those who believe that only particular truths should be told to our children. I asked my former co-worker, “Do you remember how we had to search and dig to find materials to share with our classes so that Black children would feel that they did exist and were important in the development of their country?”
At that time Scholastic Magazine was the only publisher offering a series of books for use in the classroom. He and I had to fight tooth and nail to get funds to order supplies for our classrooms.
Not that this statement is a great one that I am proud to make, but for your peace of mind — there is no Critical Race Theory being taught in the public schools in Georgia or any other American high school.
I will say this: To tell teachers what not to teach is unhealthy.
There is something peculiar or strange about teachers. It is almost like telling a child not to touch the hot stove. He may say “OK” while you are standing there watching, but he will find opportunity to touch it while you are not looking.
I left the meeting with my superintendent that day saying to myself, “Well, if I am being accused of teaching something that I did not, I am going to borrow the film from Mr. Blum before he returns it to the state and show it to my classes.” I did just that, and they were just a little more educated than if I had not.
Teaching Critical Race Theory is teaching truth and not covering up the American history with lies. America must be true to herself and, as one of the Shakespearean characters said, “To thine own self be true and it shall follow, as night the day, that thou cannot be false to any man.”