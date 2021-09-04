Recently, I read this quote that is attributed to longtime Pastor, A.W. Tozer, “Christians don’t tell lies they just go to church and sing them.”
This quote caused me to give thought to dishonesty in our Christian walks. Jesus said, “I am truth.”
All throughout God’s Word, we are taught to seek truth and live lives of truth. Tozer said we “sing lies”, but there is so much more. The lies we live, the lies we offer as answers to questions and especially the lies we offer as our attempts to comfort fellow believers.
We aren’t honest in how we answer simple greetings from our fellow believers on Sundays at church. Think of how often you reply dishonestly when another believer asks how you are doing. Almost always, we reply, “I’m doing fine!” When reality is, on many days, we aren’t fine.
And think on the platitudes some Christians offer in an attempt to bring comfort to another.
“If God brings you to it, He will bring you through it.”
“When God closes one door, He opens another.”
“Just pray and it will all be better.”
First off, these lines are super cheeseball!
Second, no one wants to hear this at the hospital, at the funeral home or after they’ve lost a job.
But my biggest issue with such lines is-they aren’t always true.
When your child dies, it will NEVER be better. Sure, it will hurt a little less, friends will lift you, God will sustain you, but there will always be a void. A life without my child in it, will never be “better” life.
I firmly believe that one of the things that makes Christianity so unappealing to non-followers is the dishonesty.
But we have created this problem for ourselves because the truth is, most Christians really struggle with those among them who are honest, who are real and who answer questions honestly. Because they don’t know what to think of them.
But if we are courageous enough to be honest with our fellow believers, we will know a level of intimacy with others that few ever know. Because in our brokenness and in sharing our brokenness with others, we are able to be known. And as we know each other in greater and more intimate ways, we are able to love and minister to each other in the ways God intended for His community of believers.
So, honestly answer this question. Are you living an honest and transparent life?
None of us are immune to the trials of this world: death, divorce, disease, for example. So, when these trials come along, reveal how you truly feel and share where you are.
By doing this, we begin to live honest lives. And our honesty allows for others to see another very important aspect of our faith-a God who allows for the valleys, the trials and the heartaches, but who never leaves us alone in those places. God will sustain us even when we walk through the valleys.