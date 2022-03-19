In ordinary times, the big news in Rome last year would have been the purchase of the two major hospitals which are major anchors in the health care sector — and more importandly one of three major employers in Floyd County.
Floyd Medical Center was purchased and is branded Atrium Health Floyd and Redmond Regional Medical Center was purchased and rebranded AdventHealth Redmond.
COVID-19 eclipsed the dominant news regarding health care; even with the latest variant becoming less threatening societal adjustments are being made. This newspaper has comprehensively covered each relevant fact and trend, with Floyd County Health Department, hospitals, physicians, nurses and support teams. Employers and the general population depended on this information for precautions and decisions.
The State of Georgia’s largest privately held multispecialty clinic is part of the rich history that is Rome and Northwest Georgia. From the Harbin brothers’ visionary concept to today’s physicians throughout the region, it continues to provide excellent health care for patients.
During 2021,11 new physicians were added across the region; a new Harbin Heart Center Calhoun opened in 2021.
The years-long closed psychiatric hospital for Northwest Georgia became significant news with the announcement that the Rome Floyd Development Authority purchased it. While not the priority, redevelopment could include health care in its multipurpose mix of employers and services.
Rome and Floyd’s overall health checkup is good.
Al Hodge is the former Rome Floyd Chamber president and CEO. After more than 40 years of leading community and economic development initiatives in Rome, Augusta and Charleston, SC., he launched Hodge Consulting Services in 2019.