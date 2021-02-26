Thirty years ago this week, I was deployed near the border between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, just one of thousands of American troops preparing to launch ground operations into Iraq in support of Operation Desert Storm. The ground war commenced at 4am Iraqi time.
As I write these words, it is somewhat difficult for me to get my head around the fact that 30 years have passed since those events took place. At times, it seems like it was such a long time ago. At other times, it seems like it all happened very recently. It is interesting how that happens.
Today, as I reflect on that experience, I am mindful of the word “sacrifice.” The sacrifice that was borne by the soldiers who were there. And the sacrifice that was endured by their loved ones. I am so grateful that I had a loving wife and family to return home to.
Today, I am also mindful of the word “friendship.” I have maintained a friendship with two great men who served with me in my battalion task force, Kevin Brau and Howard Odell.
Kevin and I worked very closely together as young staff officers. When we were deployed, for reasons that elude understanding we took to calling each other “Bubba.” That moniker for each other persists to this day.
Upon our return from the Gulf, I was honored to serve as one of his groomsmen, along with his biological brothers, when he married his wonderful wife, Lynn.
Recently, he sent me pictures from way back when, some of his children when they were just babies. They are now grown men.
Kevin now resides in Maryland in the Washington, D.C., area. Of course, we do not see each other or talk to each other that often these days. But when we do, we fall back into the old patterns easily. Kevin is a genuinely good man and I value his friendship.
Howard was a lieutenant with the infantry company that was attached to our tank battalion, so we did not work closely on a daily basis. But he did impress me as a bright and hard charging young officer.
We were in touch for a short time after we were both out of the Army and working in the private sector. Then we lost touch for many years, until …
Until I was campaigning for this office in 2012. During that campaign I was able to afford sending out just one direct mail piece. Sometime after that I got a phone call from a guy, confirming I was the Steve Bradshaw who was a captain with 2/69 Armor during the Gulf War. It turns out that Howard resides in my county commission district. Until then, I had no idea.
Needless to say, we restarted our friendship. When I ran for office again in 2016, he was a part of the leadership team that helped to get me elected. Howard is a genuinely good man and I value his friendship.
It hard to describe the depth of the bonds that get formed when you go through such an intense experience together. In the wake of that experience I am grateful that both Kevin and Howard remain a part of my life.
Looking back all these years later it seems somewhat surreal, like it happened to someone else. But it did not happen to someone else. It happened to me. I wish I could report that I did something particularly heroic during combat operations. I did not. I was just one soldier trying to do his duty.
When my country called, I answered in the affirmative. I did not shirk my responsibilities as a citizen, as a soldier, or as a man. For that, I am very proud.
Today, I am grateful for all the military service members and their families who have served this great country down through the ages. They all know, as I do, that freedom is not free; that America’s future survival and success in not guaranteed. And that what we value must be defended, sometimes with the force of arms.
Thank you for indulging this reflection. God bless the United States of America.