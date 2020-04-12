Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.