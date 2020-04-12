I remember the day that Elvis died. Not because it struck me, but because I couldn’t understand why it struck my neighbor so hard.
I was 10 years old, and my best friend and I were playing in the driveway at her house next door to mine. Her mother came bursting through the screen door on the carport and cried to us, sobbed really, “Elvis has died!” Her anguish was unmistakable and a little embarrassing, quite honestly. It shocked me. How could she feel so much pain over someone she had never even met?
It was no secret that she loved Elvis’ music, she played his albums often and her husband bore an uncanny resemblance to the singer, which I always thought was no coincidence. But, to watch her reaction, it was clear that his influence in her life was much deeper than I could even begin to imagine at my ripe young age of innocence.
This week when I learned that John Prine had died, I remembered watching her pain, and I could finally understand exactly how she must have felt.
Interestingly, John had been on the music scene for a while when Elvis died, though I wasn’t aware of his music until college. In fact, he had been around long enough to have made a bit of an impression on Elvis and even played in his band for a bit.
In the liner notes of his first album, John wrote of his uncomfortable rise within the industry saying, “I was terrified. I went straight from playing by myself, still learning how to sing, to playing with Elvis Presley’s rhythm section.”
Presley’s bass player Duke Bardwell told a story of how impressed Elvis was with Prine’s witty song about death titled “Please Don’t Bury Me.”
“I sang it on stage during an Elvis concert in 1974,” Bardwell recalled. “Afterwards, Elvis called me up to his hotel room and said ‘Bring your guitar.’ I don’t know how many times he told me to sing that song. Had to be 20. I lost count.”
“Please don’t bury me
Down in that cold, cold ground
No, I’d rather have ’em cut me up
And pass me all around”
When I read that story I couldn’t help but wonder if Elvis thought of the song as he took his final breaths; I’ve always imagined that I will. Or, maybe I will recall one of the many other songs that John has penned on a topic that terrifies most of us but seemed to just make Prine giggle. What better way to go than with a grin on your face and a clever image of what awaits you on the other side?
John Prine had a way of encapsulating some of the most complicated stages of the human condition into sometimes seemingly silly lyrics that you could easily miss, were you not paying attention, all set to tunes so easygoing that you often realize they’ve been weaving through your thoughts long before you notice that your toe is tapping.
Heartbreak, loneliness, death, aging, even politics are never diminished by John’s quippy thoughts, but rather uplifted in a way that acknowledges their weight while somehow making them feel lighter.
It’s hard to feel bad when you’re listening to a John Prine song.
When my daughter was a baby and would wake in the middle of the night, it was Prine’s song “Paradise” that I would sing as I rocked her back to sleep. The song tells of losing the natural paradise of his Kentucky childhood to the progress of man. When he asks his daddy to take him back there, he has no choice but to tell him it is too late, it’s no longer there. It is a song of loss, but in the end, Prine wrote,
“When I die let my ashes float down the Green River
Let my soul roll on up to the Rochester dam
I’ll be halfway to Heaven with paradise waitin’
Just five miles away from wherever I am”
No Sunday school lesson nor sermon has ever given me a peace about endings better than a John Prine song and, now that he is gone, I take comfort in the idea that he surely was at peace in the end.
After battling throat cancer and several other physical setbacks, John rose from the ashes with a fantastic album called “The Tree of Forgiveness” that is chock full of his lyrical gold, not the least of which is the song “When I Get to Heaven.” He opens with this statement:
“When I get to heaven, I’m gonna shake God’s hand
Thank him for more blessings than one man can stand
Then I’m gonna get a guitar and start a rock-n-roll band
Check into a swell hotel; ain’t the afterlife grand?”
As we navigate this difficult time, so wrought with losses, I hope that John Prine’s songs will bring you comfort as they have for me for so many years. In his song “Everything Is Cool,” John sings about what a blessing his wife Fiona has been for him, but I think I would use those same lyrics to describe what a blessing he has been for those who love his music. He sang,
“I was walking down the road, man
Just looking at my shoes
When God sent me an angel
Just to chase away my blues”
Thanks, John, for giving us the songs to inspire us through the hard times with the knowledge that no matter what comes our way, “Everything is cool, everything is OK.”