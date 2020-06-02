We get mail from readers delivered to the newsroom every day.
People send in story ideas of things they believe we should cover or investigate. Some folks send in criticism of a story or our coverage of some issue. Others send in letters and cards of thanks for something we’ve done.
Last week we got letter of a different kind.
A plain white envelope came in the mail and it was addressed to the editor, John Bailey. It was from a man named Joseph Bodkin and it tugged at my heart.
Inside the envelope was a short letter and a note. After reading it, I was so moved by what it contained, I knew I had to share it with our readers.
The handwriting is very shaky. Joseph Bodkin is not a young man and it’s obvious that writing isn’t easy for him. So I apologize to him if I’m getting any of his words wrong.
The letter is dated May 21, 2020, and reads:
Dear Sir,
My wife Rosemarie and I were married for 64 years until she passed away on October 10, 2016. After I got out of the Marine Corps on March 4, 1954, she was the only woman that I ever dated. Enclosed is a card that I wrote to her on our 60th anniversary. I would ask that you print the card in your paper and then return the card to me.
Joseph Bodkin
P.S. I am now 88 years of age and a Roman Catholic.
The card to which Mr. Bodkin referred is in an old, worn envelope of its own. On one side it reads simply ROSEMARIE. The card itself has a beautiful painting of a cardinal on a snow covered evergreen branch, and inside are words Mr. Bodkin wrote to his beloved Rosemarie on their 60th wedding anniversary.
Dear Rosemarie,
As I have often told you, I want to again state that the greatest day in my life was when I met you for the first time. I have always loved you and will continue to love you until God calls me from this world. You possess an inner beauty that is a true reflection of the person that you are. Thanks for all the love that you have shown me for these past sixty years.
Your loving husband,
Joe
When I read Joe’s note I was so touched by the gesture. After all these years he still feels love so deeply for his wife and wanted to share that. It seems that even her passing could not diminish his affection.
It reminded me of that famous song by country legend George Jones, “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” about a man who swore he’d love a certain woman till he died. And he finally stopped loving her when “they placed the wreath up his door.”
I have no doubt that Mr. Bodkin will love his wife until he leaves this world.
If you are reading this, Mr. Bodkin, it is within my power to grant your wish of publishing your beautiful card in the local newspaper. I thank you for sharing with our readers a glimpse into such a deeply personal part of your life. And I know that one day you will be reunited with your sweet Rosemarie.