I talk a lot here about all of the lovely beneficial bugs that I love, but today I have a tale of my battle with one species of the bothersome bugs that I hate. Ticks.
There are lots of bugs that are very much an important part of our ecosystem, but the ones that bug us the most tend to get the least respect. I believe that there are some bugs, like yellow jackets, fleas, fruit flies and such, that have no redeeming qualities. Even if they do provide some benefit to the world, it is hard to recognize when it is being greatly overshadowed by their peskier qualities.
Ticks fall into this category for me, though there is information on the world wide web that praises the existence of these parasitic blood suckers. They were apparently around to prey on the dinosaurs long before we humans came along, and some say the fact that they have survived this long suggests they are doing something right. Or, something so successfully wrong, if you ask me.
These rose colored glasses wearing experts will talk about how important they are as “food supply” for many critters, or “hosts to microparasites” that are crucial to the balance of the ecosystem, or that they are important for “population control” of some members of the animal kingdom.
These might all be wonderful qualities to bring to the table, but every time that I find one crawling on me or my pets, all I can think is “You must die, you bloodsucking fiend!”
Don’t worry, I am not so consumed by my disdain that I actually say it out loud, but I do think it very passionately before I grab it up and look for my best tick-destroying option at hand.
I have found numerous ticks over the last couple of weeks. Not the tiny deer ticks but the larger Rocky Mountain wood ticks, so it must be their season.
Any tick in my vicinity makes my skin crawl, but these bigger ones seem to be particularly bold, with a devil-may-care attitude about attaching wherever they want, rather than looking for a discreet warm spot where you know to look.
As I was nodding off to sleep recently, I brushed my arm with my hand and found that one had latched on what had to be mere minutes before, basking in the open air and planning to feast on me through the night.
Have I mentioned how much I hate them?
Because of my passionate hate for these little creepy crawlies, I am very specific about the method by which I dispose of them. You can’t squish them; they have the exoskeleton of a prehistoric pest and it is near impossible to break through to the point of death.
Some might call for flushing them or washing them down the drain. Oh, but that I could trust that this would work. I can only picture the little bugger holding its tiny breath and backstroking along the journey, only to become a problem for whomever is on the other end.
While I have been known to employ scissors, knife or razor blade to cut the bug into pieces, my most trusted and satisfying method of destruction is good old-fashioned fire.
I wouldn’t be at all surprised to learn that ticks were the reason that cavemen first discovered fire, but I’m just speculating. The other benefits are great and all, but the satisfaction of watching a thirsty tick puff up and die had to have been high on the list of thrills for their new discovery.
Unfortunately, a few days ago, a tick got the best of me in a way that I never could have predicted, and it has me feeling like the old Snidely Whiplash character yelling, “Curses! Foiled again!” Remember him from the “Dudley Do-Right of the Mounties” cartoon?
While my story is a cautionary tale, I can’t help but relate to the foolish choices that would often lead to Snidely’s demise. Read on and see if you agree.
I had plans to meet up with some friends for the evening and, after a nice long dog walk for Hansel & Gretel, I headed to the shower to get ready to go.
I had just finished shampooing my hair when I looked up and saw something crawling up the shower curtain. Even without my glasses I could recognize the gait of the dastardly beast and knew that I had to address it at once.
I pinched the critter between my fingers and went dripping to the kitchen for the lighter that I knew was there, ready to singe the living daylights out of him. Yes, this was not at all a responsible choice but ticks drive me to rash behavior, what can I say.
My guilt over the running shower and my desire to get the critter gone led me to rush a bit too quickly back to the bathroom sink where I planned to do the deed.
The very second that my foot hit the wet floor of the bathroom, I knew I was done for. Both feet flew up in the air and I came crashing down against the edge of the toilet with my ribs catching the full weight of the fall.
Darn that little tick who went flying from my fingers to some safe corner; I have yet to find him to finish the job.
My ribs will be fine, eventually, but my pride is irrevocably wounded. My battle with ticks will go on, but I will be more careful that their evil persuasions don’t lead me into making poor decisions.
For now, you can just refer to me as Snidely Ribcrack and remind me to keep a cool head in the face of my enemies. My bruised ego will thank you.