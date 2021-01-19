As a member of the Floyd County Ga. Yard Sale page on Facebook, I’ve seen a thing or two.
As you know, I enjoy getting on that page and looking at some of funny things folks post ... and then sharing that with readers.
Most of the hilarious things I find on that page are typos. They’re simply the result of a wrong key being pressed. But the result can be hilarious.
However, some of errors I find can’t simply be chalked up to a typo. Many of the little gems on that page come from sheer laziness. Someone doesn’t know how to spell something so instead of looking it up, they just spell it the way it’s pronounced.
This column isn’t about making fun of particular people. Whenever I put these together I never include the name of the person who posted the item. It’s more about the error itself and how it came about.
As you read the following items taken from the Floyd County Ga Facebook (and including items from around the area), try to decide for yourself what the person was thinking when they wrote it.
Gorgeous floating shelf, great statement peace, set of 2, $25 — Now this person meant to say statement PIECE. But as often happens on this page, someone just got two words mixed up that sound alike. But wouldn’t it be great if more of us really did make a statement of PEACE?
Sexy launder ray, $4. Meet in Dalton, never worn — Couple things here. I have never seen LINGERIE spelled “launder ray.” I can just imagine the seller working through in their head how the word was spelled and finally deciding that it was actually two words. And I wonder if that’s how they say it? Also, I’m very glad to see that the sexy launder ray being sold was never worn.
Cubbard, $140 — Another example of spelling it they way you say it. It’s CUPBOARD.
Baseball gole, $160, Chattanooga, Tenn. — There’s a couple things wrong with this post. First of all, it’s spelled GOAL. Secondly, there are no ‘goals’ in baseball, and lastly the photo of the item for sale was a BASKETBALL hoop, not even baseball. This poor person was just confused all around.
Boy close, $30, Dalton Ga. — This was a listing for a young man’s CLOTHES.
Autamun, $10 — Take a guess at what this person was selling. It was an OTTOMAN. Once again the seller simply typed it the way they pronounce it. I’ve also seen (on the same yard sale page) alternate spellings such as “auto man” and “audoman.”
Black wouldn’t mirrored tables, Woodstock Ga, $50 — I promise I’m not making that up. Someone wanted to spell WOODEN and instead wrote “wouldn’t.” I don’t know how this happened.
Rawd Iron Porch Rail, $40, Must pick up — So this one is a perennial favorite. LOTS of people misspell WROUGHT IRON. And I know it’s just the way we pronounce it that makes it easy to get wrong. However, most people misspell it as ROD iron. This is the first time I’ve seen “RAWD.” And I have to admit I’m slightly impressed.
Vintage bowel, very beautiful bowel, $5, Chatsworth Ga. — BOWL. They were selling a bowl, not a bowel. But I suppose if one was, indeed, selling a bowel for $5 it would be in Chatsworth.
Vintage amore from the 70s, $365, Kennesaw Ga. — I get it, the word ARMOIRE is difficult to pronounce and to spell. But don’t wing it. That’s a word you look up before you post it publicly. Because if you don’t, you’ll end up like this person selling AMORE from the 70s for $365 and that’s uncomfortable for everyone. This post made me imagine Dean Martin singing “When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie ...”
My editor will probably delete this one but someone sent me a photo of a roadside yard sale in Florida. A large box had a sign above it that read RAT (cuss word) straps. The box contained RATCHET straps.
If you have screenshots of any funny or unusual local yard sale items please email them to savila@rn-t.com and they may be included in the next volume of Yard Sale Gems.