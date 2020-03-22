I never thought that it was going to be a virus of this magnitude to challenge us and make us say Uncle.
After the new coronavirus paid a visit on our world, one of the first suggestions to help us be safe was to keep our hands out of our faces. My thought was, how silly. We are not children. We do not put our hands in our faces anyway. Tell us something else that we can do to help keep us safe.
But not many days after I asked for them to tell us something more effective to do, I began to pay attention to how many times during our waking hours we do put our hands on our faces. My hand was constantly going to the eye, or the hand was checking something around the nose, or checking something near the ear — or the hand was just simple propping up the face while reading or in deep thought while writing.
How many times the hand goes to the face during the sleeping hours is unknown. We know that the hand has been somewhere during the night, and wherever it has been, surely the face was one of those places.
I sat and tried to consciously count the number of times my hand started towards my face. I was able to tell it “No.” But I now realize how important that little piece of advice is, and how following the simple instructions could help us avoid many germs — not just COVID-19.
This coronavirus is damning to every aspect of our livelihood, and there is no place to run or turn.
There is no other country to which we can run. The bottom has fallen out of the economy, our health is threatened, our relationships to each other are being damaged, our educational system has to come up with a new way to teach students of all academic levels.
Our hospitals and nursing homes are filled.
Doctors and nurses are working under strenuous conditions, which cannot be healthy for them nor the patients.
Some first responders have already fallen sick with COVID-19.
I was examining a can of Lysol Disinfectant Spray and coronaviruses are listed as what to use the spray for. This one is new; it was lying dormant. It was sleeping out its winter and now springtime has arrived. It is crawling around like the poisonous snake that it is.
All we need to do now is follow the guidelines given by the professionals in charge. We have already wasted enough time playing the blame game. Now let us as a nation also listen to what the other governments are saying worked for them or is working for them.
Let us not believe some of the false rumors that we are hearing. Young people can and are being affected. Black people can also be affected.
As I write this, my nephew is at Redmond for 14 days. He was working in Tennessee for months and began coughing and experiencing chest pains. He went to get checked out, and surely he was/is a victim.
We can avoid getting it by self-quarantining and self-distancing if we have not already contracted the virus.
Stay safe everybody.