The other night I was watching TV when I got a text from my former boss asking when I was going to send another column in and to please send a better mugshot (profile picture to non-newspeople).
I know I’m retired and don’t have to answer to my boss anymore, but I love the people I worked with, including the boss, John Bailey, and I like to help whenever I can. So I responded that I would have something to him very soon.
“But what is at the forefront of my mind?” I thought. It was a needless question, because I’ve been watching news about the new coronavirus like a hawk — not because I’m afraid of it, but because I have a vacation coming up in May where I’ll need to fly, and I’m worried about changes and possibly non-refundable airfare.
I’m seeing others with similar concerns, including a former coworker (tip of the hat to K.T. McKee) who is worried that her trip to Dublin to see where her ancestors came from could be affected, and also her pocketbook if the airfare is nonrefundable. Also possibly affected is my daughter, Darsi, who is looking at an out-of-country trip to France.
This may sound a bit selfish of us, to worry that vacations may be affected, but it is a look at how this novel virus can impact everyday people even if we don’t catch the virus ourselves.
There is a domino effect in play. Delta and another big airline announce they are cutting back on flights, which means a hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures. Apple says their supply of devices may be slowed as most of their components are made in China, and it’s reasonable to assume that affects other items that are manufactured there — which is a lot, from furniture to pet food.
The evil word “recession” is becoming part of the dialogue and it seems inevitable — a scary thought to a new retiree. My father lost about 40% of his retirement funds in the recession that started in 2008. He was near the end of his time on Earth, so fortunately he didn’t feel the impact as much as those who were just starting their golden years’ journey, as my husband and I are doing now.
So, seeing my financial future threatened, I have to ask — is all the fear justified? It’s hard to say at this point, even with all my scouring the news.
The really good news is that no one under the age of 10 has died from this disease as of my writing this. (www.Worldmeters.info) And people from age 10 to 40 have a very low death rate after contracting the disease.
But the numbers go up dramatically after age 50 and beyond, enough so that as of this accounting, it is considered more deadly than the “regular” flu, and even the swine flu.
They do point out that the rates are higher in areas that are unable to handle the sudden influx of cases, as happened in Wuhan, China, in the early stages, which drives the number up worldwide. Hopefully as more cases appear, which they will, and are tested and treated as they should be, we’ll see the death rate ratio in comparison to number of active cases go down.
It all makes the mind swim trying to predict the future from what we know now. We do know that it has hit older males harder than any other group, and people with cardiovascular and other preexisting conditions. So add that to your tea leaves.
The more numbers I see, the more difficult it is to make a decision about if Americans are overreacting.
At this point, I would advise the president and the two remaining Democratic candidates — all males over age 70, to avoid handshakes, wash their hands thoroughly and often, and stay away from people who are coughing or just look sick.
That’s what I plan to do as I watch and read the news (especially the local news) and try to figure out if my vacation plans will be derailed, or worse, if my retirement could be threatened.