There are children in our community who need someone to advocate on their behalf and make sure they get the chance to just be kids.
There are approximately 185 children in Floyd County’s foster care system. Fifty-three of those are under the age of 5.
And of that 185, just 54 have an adult who has volunteered to advocate for them in a variety of circumstances. That means 131 children from Floyd County are in need of a special advocate to look out for their best interests.
This is not to say the kids in foster care aren’t being cared for. But there’s a local organization whose mission it is to make sure they are assigned trained volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children. But they need volunteers. And they need them now.
The Floyd County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program operates under the umbrella organization of Harbor House — The Northwest Georgia Child Advocacy Center. CASA is an organization of professional staff and trained volunteers who advocate for the welfare of abused and neglected children in foster care.
A volunteer would make sure that all the services are in place for the best care of that child. For example, if the child needs therapy, the volunteer would make sure that’s taking place. Or the volunteer might make sure the child gets visitation with grandparents or siblings or with other people they’ve bonded with but may not see all the time.
“It all depends on the case,” said CASA director Sue Lagermann. “Some kids are placed with relatives and others are placed outside of the county, so a volunteer would just have contact with the child to make sure they’re being cared for and their needs and wants are being met.”
To be a CASA volunteer, someone would have to fill out an application at the organization’s website, FloydCasa.org, would have to be over 21 years old and pass a background check. They would then undergo the proper training and then be sworn in by a judge.
“The courts would give CASA a specific case and we’d approach the volunteer, tell them about the case and see if that’s a child they’d like to advocate for,” Lagermann said. “Then they’d just make sure the child’s being provided with the right services.”
Volunteers, through a court order, are allowed to speak with anyone involved in the child’s life — teachers, counselors, foster parents, biological parents — to find out about the child’s wellbeing. They would then report that to CASA’s volunteer advocacy coordinator.
CASA has 24 active volunteers. There are 185 children in foster care ranging from newborn babies to 18-year-olds. With each volunteer advocating for one child (in special cases, two children), that leaves many children without a court appointed advocate.
Before becoming CASA’s director, Lagermann herself was a volunteer many years ago. Her very first case in 1999 was an 8-year-old boy.
“He’s now 26 and has moved to California but I still hear from him,” Lagermann said. “He’s doing really well and he recently told me that he’s going to be a CASA volunteer in California. That was really special to hear, that he knows the impact CASA volunteers can have on these kids and he wants to be that for someone else.”
One Floyd County CASA volunteer has been with the program for 6 years.
“He’s all about the kids and making sure things are going well in their life,” Lagermann said. “It can be emotionally taxing sometimes but it can also be extremely rewarding.”
It’s really about just making sure that the child’s needs and wants are being met. They may have all their basic needs provided for, but a CASA volunteer might make sure they’re happy in other ways.
“Even thought they’re in DFCS custody, there are still things they may really want that aren’t being provided,” Lagermann said. “Let’s say they want to play in the band at school or they want to play soccer but don’t have the equipment to do that. A volunteer might try to raise funds or reach out to others to help. One child wanted to play the clarinet but the foster parents couldn’t afford one. So I just asked people on Facebook if anyone could help and I had completely strangers offer clarinets and in no time that little girl got to play.”
So if you have the time and resources to advocate for a local kid who didn’t have the best start in life, please consider being a CASA volunteer. I should probably also say here that if you have the means and the desire to be an adoptive parent or foster parent, that would be even better. But a CASA volunteer is the next best thing.
You could make sure that a kid doesn’t fall through the cracks. You could be one more safety net, one more set of eyes, one more good influence for a local child who was abused or neglected.
If you’d like more information or to talk to someone about possibly being a CASA volunteer, visit FloydCasa.org. You’d truly be making a difference.