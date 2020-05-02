Every spring, I go into a bit of mourning when they mow the meadow near my house. I know why they do it. In their eyes it is a yard in need of taming, but I see it differently.
Hansel and Gretel and I walk there at least twice a day and I pay very close attention to what is underfoot as we do. No, I don’t have imaginary storybook children in my care. I have two adorable dogs, a brother and sister pair, that I started out fostering and ended up loving.
I named them Hansel and Gretel in honor of their search for a home, but it turns out the bread crumbs had led them to me. It just took me a little longer to figure it out.
But, in the weeks before the field is mowed each year, it feels like the pups and I are strolling through a storybook scene. Tiny to tall, the wild grasses and blooming “weeds” that grow there are varied and beautiful. The breeze gently waves them about and the bees and other bugs and butterflies flit happily from flower to flower, imbibing on the nectar within.
Nothing lifts my spirits more than that daily bucolic excursion, but then they mow it all down.
“They are just weeds,” I am sure the guy on the mower thinks when I tell him how sad I am to see him. He’s a really nice guy, so I feel bad for expressing my disdain and handle it as kindly as I can. I mean, he’s just doing his job, it certainly isn’t his fault and I fully understand the traditional protocol that mandates it.
I explain that I have multiple bee hives just down the way and that I see how much they enjoy the blossoming residents but, just as many people think, he is sure they will find plenty of sources somewhere else and, by the way, do I have any honey for sale?
Call me the Lorax, but I speak for the bees — and wonder where exactly is this “somewhere else” in our heavily managed and landscaped world? As we control all of the blooming weeds out of existence, where is the “somewhere else” that will provide the needed materials to produce that honey?
Some of the earliest blooms that offer food to bees in the spring are dandelions. While there are plenty of more hated plants in our world, the dandelion has long been a favored mascot for weedkillers. I’ve watched them on television for years, animatedly emerging in vicious character from driveway cracks, and watched the trusted weedkiller sweep in to turn them into a shriveling pile of extinction, much like the Wicked Witch of the West upon contact with water.
How did the dandelion become so hated? In a recent group conversation on Facebook, a woman innocently posted a picture of a piece of yard art in her garden bed and numerous people jumped on her for the dandelion “weeds” that were growing in her flower bed, prompting her to add an apology for them to her initial post.
I quickly climbed aboard my high horse and headed to comment in their defense but found that many other people had beaten me to it. I was so excited! The number of folks proclaiming the wonderful benefits of dandelions for our pollinator population was downright heartwarming for me.
Winnie the Pooh said it best when he said, “Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.”
Pooh knew that in order to make his beloved honey, the bees need many, many flowers to visit. Did you know it takes 2 million flowers to produce 1 pound of honey?
Individual honeybees will visit 50 to 100 flowers per collection trip, and will make an average of 12 trips a day. They will forage in a range averaging about a two-mile radius of the hive. That’s a lot of flowers, when you consider how many blooms there might be in that radius from your home.
The fewer the blooms available, the harder it is for bees to make honey. And so, let’s consider the virtues of what we call weeds.
In 1994, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers told me I belonged among the wildflowers, and I believed them. The song was the title song on the album “Wildflowers” and in it Tom Petty crooned:
You belong among the wildflowers
You belong somewhere close to me
Far away from your trouble and worry
You belong somewhere you feel free
I’ve always loved that song and the idea of surrounding ourselves with wild and wonderful beauty and, each spring before the meadow is mowed, I feel that I am living his thoughts.
Call me a romantic if you like, but it goes well beyond that now, as I watch the impact of our weedwacking ways on the bees that I keep with my fellow BeeShees.
And so, I implore, please consider these beautiful lowly plants as you tend your yard each season. If you’d like to improve the way that you support our pollinators in your own landscape, an easy way to start is to mow less often when the clover and dandelions and other blooming weeds are present.
You can also research the many beautiful native plants that can be added to your yard in place of grass to provide food for years to come.
And, as your yard begins to blossom, enjoy your own storybook moment of strolling among the blooms with a song in your heart. It is good for the soul, and it is good for the bees, and it doesn’t get any better than that.