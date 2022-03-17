As the summers get hotter and the winters nonexistent, my wife and I find ourselves increasingly concerned about the climate and the planet in general.
Honestly, I do not care if you believe in climate change or not and I am way too lazy to debate it. All I know is that my air conditioner bill keeps going up and I can’t remember a Christmas where I couldn’t wear shorts in the past 20 years. It is what it is, and we try to do what we can to be good stewards of this planet.
Recycling is something we’ve been doing forever. I don’t know if it has anything to do with helping the climate, but it surely can’t hurt.
I’ll admit it, I am a little more lackadaisical about it than my better half. She recycles anything that she can, even being sure to put plastic grocery bags in the special recycling bin at the grocery store. Me, if I’m cleaning up and see an aluminum can, it kind of depends on which bin is closer as to its fate. I don’t feel that bad about it. If she sees it in the trash she’ll dig it out and put it where it needs to go with only minimal chastisement.
For my birthday a few years ago I got a wonderful present in the form of an electric lawnmower. It’s sleek and quiet and because my yard is so small I barely have to charge the battery more than once during all of spring and summer.
I thought we were buying it in another effort to help Mother Earth, but I know my wife is very sensitive to the smell of gas and I had a habit of overfilling our gas lawnmower in the garage and creating a spill. That probably helped move the purchase along.
This past winter we started to hear a noise in one of the pipes in our basement. I shrugged it off as nothing because I’m a horrible person. The noise persisted and so did she — about me calling someone to come look at it.
Finally, I called up the city utility folks to come out, and wouldn’t you know it, we had a big water main leak in our front yard. We had to have the line replaced and after paying the plumber I thought long and hard about changing my career path. And, after paying the utility for a month’s equivalent of leaving two hoses on full blast all day, I again thought of changing my career path.
I am not sure if this incident had a subconscious effect on my wife but since that happened she has been increasingly concerned about wasting water. We take shorter showers, not as many baths, and only water our plants enough to keep them on life support.
Now she has taken to doing something I find even stranger. When we let our kitchen sink run to get hot she has become concerned about all of the water that is wasted in the process. To remedy this waste, she has started collecting water in many of the empty mason jars and glasses we have and storing them in the refrigerator to drink later.
The thing about this is that she only drinks bottled water, which if you ask me is a bigger waste.
But when I fight it she reminds me she doesn’t drink beer. The rule is, if I don’t buy the bottled water, I don’t get to buy beer. Clever, but this leaves me to drink about a gallon or so of water every day. If I don’t drink the water, there will be no empty jars to conserve the water in. A vicious cycle.
This has been going on for a month or so and I have to admit, it is nice to have a cool and crisp glass of water waiting for me after I go for a walk or whatever. We also conserve more water in the form of ice, since the refrigerator water is already chilled.
Honestly, I should have been drinking more water to begin with. It’s healthy. The only problem is, I have to go to the bathroom twice as much. And after doing some quick math I have realized we throw out more water in one flush than we do all day conserving water from the sink.
Now I am faced with the conundrum of what to do with this knowledge. I think, to conserve myself, I’ll just keep my mouth shut.