Y’all Connie has a new obsession. And it’s a little strange but I’m seeing how it could be justified.
As background info, Connie is my longtime friend who I’ve introduced you to in previous columns. She is the one who is addicted to estate sales and finding priceless treasures among dead people’s belongings. But I must admit that she got me hooked on estate sale-ing too, so I can’t give her too much grief about it.
Anyhow, Connie recently retired so she now has time to pursue all the things you’d THINK retirees might want to do — a new hobby, traveling or maybe pursuing further education. Or perhaps she’d like to spend more time with her adorable grandchildren, one of whom is a new arrival.
But no.
Connie’s got one thing on her mind at the moment. She’s obsessed with Buc-ee’s.
Buc-ee’s is a chain of convenience stores and gas stations. Their logo is a beaver and they’re about to open a new location in Calhoun. But it’s not just any old gas station. It’s apparently this massive mega gas station with dozens and dozens of fuel pumps and a huge inside with lots more stuff than most other gas stations have.
Connie is BESIDE HERSELF. And lots of people in the area seem to be excited about it as well.
Now I’ve never been to a Buc-ee’s. So I don’t really know what all the fuss is about. But Connie’s never been either. Through word-of-mouth she has gotten bit by the Buc-ee’s bug and there’s no turning back now.
In an article in the Calhoun Times, it says that the chain’s largest location is in New Braunfels, Texas, and it has 120 gas pumps and 1,000 parking spaces. It’s not only the largest Buc-ee’s location, but is also considered the largest gas station and convenience store in the world.
Here are some of the things Connie is most excited about. First and foremost is the brisket sandwich. Apparently they smoke meats in-house? That seems crazy for a gas station but again, this ain’t no regular station. When I texted Connie to remind me of the things she’s excited about most, the first thing she sent me in all caps was “BRISKET SANDWICH” followed by multiple exclamation marks as if one exclamation mark couldn’t possibly encompass the elation and wild excitement she feels.
Secondly, according to Connie and her diligent research, there’s a WALL OF JERKY. Yes, I said an entire wall filled with various types of jerky. If this turns out to be true, then I’m completely on board with Connie’s excitement. If there is, in fact, an entire wall of this establishment that is dedicated to the various types and flavors of dehydrated meat, then I will eat my words and join Connie in her delirium.
I did a little digging and I found that in several, and perhaps all, Buc-ee’s convenience stores there’s a wall labeled “World Famous Jerky” and it does contain many types of jerky including (but not limited to) peppered turkey jerky, steakhouse jerky and ghost pepper jerky. So in this one instance, I will admit that Connie may be on to something.
Next is the fact that Connie claims Buc-ee’s will have the “good ice.” I’ve talked about this before and most of you will know that when I say good ice I’m referring to that softer, easy to chew ice that comes in little pellets. Several places around town have the good ice including Chicken Salad Chick, Chic-Fil-A and Zaxby’s. So this will also be a major attraction for me if it turns out to be true.
Homemade fudge is the next item on Connie’s list for why she’s excited about Buce-ee’s. I’m not a fan of fudge myself but Connie seems to be and I hope she’s not disappointed it the selection.
Lastly of the things Connie named specifically was frozen yogurt. I know several places offer frozen yogurt but I guess it’s because it would be just one of a number of snack selections in this one location that makes it so appealing.
Connie is planning a “road trip” to Calhoun on the day Buc-ee’s opens and y’all should hear her talk about it. She’s giddy as a schoolgirl. It’s the equivalent of a child getting to go to Disney World for the first time. She laughs and giggles with delight at the very mention of it. She wants me to go with her and she says her husband is going to drive us. I asked her if he’s happy about that and she says she doesn’t think he’s very enthusiastic but she’ll bribe him with a meal at Cracker Barrel.
And if you think it’s just Connie that’s this obsessed about a gas station that hasn’t even opened yet, you’re wrong. Blake Silvers, the editor of the Calhoun Times, says it’s the talk of the town.
“It’s mentioned in every single city council and county commission meeting since it broke ground,” he said. “It’s my most popular story as far as social media goes. The store manager told me that on opening day we should expect to see people lined up waiting in lawn chairs to get in.”
He also said that people from all over the region were tagging their friends hundreds of miles away saying they need to make a road trip when Buc-ee’s opens. And you know who’ll be right there with them? Connie.