President Trump is leading to lower prescription drug prices and Congress needs to give greater attention to this issue in order to deliver on the president’s commitment.
During his State of the Union address the president called on Congress to work together to advance bipartisan solutions that would tackle out-of-control prescription drugs prices.
“I am calling for bipartisan legislation that achieves the goal of dramatically lowering prescription drug prices,” Trump said. “Get a bill to my desk, and I will sign it into law without delay.”
The president reiterated that challenge to lawmakers in the subsequently released White House budget.
“The budget endorses bipartisan, bicameral drug pricing legislation,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said during testimony on Capitol Hill on Feb. 25.
As a practicing anesthetist and proud member of the Georgia state senate, I can attest to the urgency of action on the president’s commitment to hold drug companies, who are responsible for rising prices, accountable and deliver relief for patients.
I hear often from constituents in Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd and Gordon counties who worry about the financial burden of escalating prescription drug prices. I also see the concern from patients.
That cause for concern is backed up by troubling facts.
Between 2012 and 2017, the average annual cost of prescription drug treatments increased 57.8 percent while the annual income for Georgians only increased 9.6 percent.
This hits many Georgians, especially seniors, many living on fixed incomes, hard.
Meanwhile, Big Pharma continues to hike prices with little regard for the growing crisis of affordability. In January of this year alone, drug companies increased prices on more than 600 brand name drugs by an average of more than 5%.
With too many families struggling and Big Pharma continuing to hike prices, Georgians are rightly demanding action.
A recent poll from the Campaign for Sustainable Rx Pricing finds 90% of Georgia voters believe the rising price of prescription drugs is an “important” issue and that more than 70% believe it is a “very important” issue.
The survey also finds there is widespread consensus, across party lines, for lawmakers to advance the same bipartisan solutions that have been endorsed by President Trump.
Nearly 70% of surveyed Georgia voters say they support these bipartisan solutions, which including providing savings for seniors by capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D, disincentivizing unbridled price hikes by giving pharmaceutical companies significant liability in the catastrophic phase of Part D, increasing competition, boosting transparency and limiting taxpayers’ unlimited subsidization of price hikes that outpace inflation.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated these solutions would save American taxpayers and Medicare Part D beneficiaries more than $135 billion and achieve additional savings for patients who rely on commercial insurance not factored into that estimate.
The president is right to be championing these solutions and Congress must help him deliver on his commitment to lower prescription drug prices.
Senator Loeffler and Senator Perdue have a tremendous opportunity to help President Trump get this done, hold Big Pharma accountable and deliver relief for Georgia families.