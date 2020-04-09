One of the conditions of the shelter in place order that Gov. Kemp issued last week was that schools and colleges will remain closed through the end of the current school year. Proms, graduation ceremonies and all those exciting senior activities are all canceled. That is exceptionally disappointing to the students and their families.
Closed schools are heartbreaking because there are children who are abused, and for whom school was the only place they could be safe. Now they don’t have that safe place to go to.
Things about which I’m concerned
Those children. Patients who are suffering with the coronavirus ... struggling to breathe ... gravely ill patients who will subsequently die from the coronavirus ... alone in the hospital because families are not allowed in the hospital ... families who have lost loved ones to the virus … the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs … first responders … and healthcare workers are all things about which I’m concerned — and people for whom I am praying every day.
We are inconvenienced
Canceled activities and shut down businesses underscore the lengths to which the world is having to go to mitigate the dreaded scourge. We cannot go bowling or to a movie. We cannot take our children and their friends roller skating. We cannot go to a bar. We cannot go to a restaurant for dinner with friends. We cannot go to sporting events. We cannot go to concerts. Family birthday parties, reunions, and even weddings are on hold. Malls are closed and shopping is therefore done online.
The shutdown is a stark contrast to the first responders and healthcare personnel who every day risk exposure to the virus, and taking it home to their family, as they care for those who are suffering from the virus.
We are disappointed
Welshfest was canceled. The Big Fibbers Storytelling Festival was canceled. The sixth annual Murder Mystery Dinner was postponed. I am on the planning committee for East Rome’s 70s Decade Reunion. We have been planning and looking forward to that reunion for almost a year. We postponed the reunion.
Churches are currently shut down. Last Sunday was Palm Sunday. Let’s face it. Music makes Easter. I sing in the choir at my church and we planned to sing our Easter cantata last Sunday — but could not. Yet another disappointment was not being able to have the annual Easter egg hunt.
There are far greater concerns regarding the coronavirus than how inconvenienced, and disappointed we are. The pandemic has slammed us on a global level.
Daily reports of the number of people who have died from COVID-19 highlight how dire the situation is. The health concerns come first, followed closely by the economic effect. The last week in March, more than 3 million Americans suddenly lost their jobs. Three million jobs lost in one week.
Optimism is the lens
Optimism is the lens through which I look at life. A favorite poem of mine says, “Twixt the pessimist and the optimist, the difference is droll. The optimist sees the doughnut, while the optimist sees the hole.”
A postponed class reunion is disappointing. People losing their lives to this awful virus is heartbreaking. People are hurting and the pandemic has catapulted us into a storm. Nevertheless, I am optimistic. This global, menacing pandemic will not last forever.
In spite of our anger and resentment of the pandemic, our concern, inconvenience, and disappointment will yield to optimism one day. We can all look forward to people not getting sick and dying from the coronavirus. We can anticipate time spent with family and friends … going to concerts … a Braves game … attending church … singing in the church choir ... and attending a class reunion. I am optimistic. This too shall pass.