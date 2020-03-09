In the Oscar-nominated movie The Two Popes, the focus on two influential leaders also offers the opportunity to consider two different ways to live in a diverse world and to practice religious faith in that world.
For those who have not seen the movie, the characters portrayed are Pope Benedict who retired in 2013 and Pope Francis who succeeded him. In what I consider the pivotal scene of the movie, the two discuss their beliefs and the ways those beliefs have played out in their styles of ministry.
The backdrop of their discussion is social and cultural change and the Catholic Church’s responses to those changes. Benedict says to Francis, “you have compromised”; Francis replies, “I have changed.”
A tragic evolution in American public life is the smear campaign against the idea of compromise. I am not sure whether the campaign began with fundamentalist preachers or with partisan politicians, but both groups weaponized their arrogance to divide people in ways that make compromise a dirty word. The destructive result is now part of our daily lives. Furthermore, as the division becomes more hostile, the difficulty in bridging the divide becomes much harder.
Make no mistake; compromise is not easy — because it usually involves an idea or a value that is important to its bearer. We should be very wary, though, when discussion of complicated issues is reduced to slogans, sound bites and noble-sounding platitudes. Someone spouting such slogans is being manipulated, wants to manipulate the hearer, or both!
How about these examples from common life together? Rights vs. Responsibilities — then we can drill down into the really controversial slogans. Right to life/right to choose; Second Amendment rights/gun control; environment/jobs; minority rights/majority rights; tradition/innovation; liberal/conservative. The list is endless, but in each case the challenge and the opportunity is to strike some kind of balance between competing values. If that balance is to happen, there must be compromise. It is not a bad word!
My experience with the demonizing of compromise within the world of religious faith is even more personal and more painfully disorienting because of my heritage and my calling as a minister.
I grew up in a very traditional, conservative, near-fundamentalist church of wonderful, caring people. The setting was not diverse and so had little experience with varying interpretations of Biblical study or of faithful living. We were taught right and wrong, truth and untruth by trusted teachers and pastors. Questioning was not openly discouraged as much as it was simply non-existent. Though I don’t think there was intentional bad faith, there were certainly a set of blinders that went with that kind of experience.
Like Pope Francis in the movie, I have changed. My world expanded. My education in a state university, then in a respected theological seminary, introduced me first of all to other wonderful, caring and religiously faithful people from different settings than mine. I discovered friends, teachers, ministers and other mentors who sometimes saw the world differently than I had. Guess what? They were not bad people for their differences.
There were also new ideas to consider and to expand what previously had never been examined, much less questioned. Then I began to date a woman who had lived all over the world, had eaten foods I had never heard of and whose stereotype of an Arkansas boy was not very impressive. My path to change was on a fast track.
Though it was not without discomfort and times of disorientation, that path opened my life to a broader perspective on living together with people in communities both secular and religious.
Before our cultural/political divisiveness became a daily fact of life, I endured a kind of religious civil war. My faith tradition is Southern Baptist, yet I watched that tradition be devastated by powerful fundamentalist preachers whose egotistical certainty traded humility, and brotherly love for self-righteous condemnation of those they considered too liberal. They resisted changing perspectives on how to live out the Gospel and weaponized the idea of compromise. They wrapped themselves in pious God-talk while engaging in character assassination and destroying careers of their “opponents”. The deep wounds from those days are not fully healed. I fear they may actually be re-opening.
One cannot consider change without coming to grips with how strongly we resist it and cling to the familiar, even when that familiar is not working well or is openly destructive. It is a sad fact that resistance to change has a long history of degenerating into division and hostility. Somewhere in that process, changing and compromising become hopelessly jumbled — so that neither is open to making good choices about what of the former needs to pass away and what of the current needs to be embraced.
The circle always ends up back in the same place; we choose how we react to the changing world around us.
Choosing an open mind, patience, and respect means that I cannot indulge my frustrations and my own self-righteousness. How often do I fume and internally rage about “them” and think about just giving up? Yet I am clear that friends and fellow believers with whom I strongly disagree have been at my side in times of trouble and I at theirs.
The faith I truly want to live out reminds me in so many ways that I have no permission to pout and give up because “they don’t get it”, nor to indulge in overt meanness to anyone. Trying to fit those two commands into my life is plenty of challenge for this Lenten Season of self-reflection.
Benedict and Frances talked to each other. In doing so, neither changed nor compromised completely but each came to a new respect for the other. There is no substitute for personal relationships and respectful conversation. It is a way to learn, to expand our world, and to dampen our own sense of superiority. Let’s talk!