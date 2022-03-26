Last Summer, we made the decision to begin the process of renovating our outdoor deck. The plan was to replace deck boards and add a screened-in area where we can host friends, our student group from church, etc., in the future, and use the area to watch ball games and movies.
Once the decision was made, I made a trip to a local hardware store to find the matching deck boards, get cost estimates and begin the process of saving up money for the project. Just before leaving the hardware store, I took a photo just so I would remember the exact deck boards I needed to get when we renovated it a few months later.
This past Sunday, I returned to that same hardware store and snapped another photo and the price increase was staggering.
I really wanted to complain about the price increase. Because I really wanted to get the project going soon! But $10.28 has convinced me otherwise.
Again, I really just want to complain. But why would I be complaining? Like, for real, why would I be complaining?
A few reasons. Mainly because I am a spoiled, entitled American.
But beyond that, I would be complaining because I am ungrateful.
I love to complain. I complain about a lot of things. Yet, I offer gratitude about very few things. Because, again, as an entitled American, I should be able to do what I want to do when I want to do it!
Another reason I would be complaining is because this increase in deck board prices keeps me from another bit of abundance. The price increase is keeping me away from something that I want, but not something I need. We already have other TVs and other areas to watch those TVs.
We haven’t missed a meal. Or a house payment. We have 2 cars to drive. We have enough clothes. We have EVERYTHING we need, and MOST EVERYTHING we want, yet I want to complain about a temporary price increase in deck boards.
And maybe that’s where we should all stop and think or maybe ask someone to give us a good kick in the tail as a wakeup call.
See, many of us are frustrated because living a life of greater abundance is being temporarily altered. And we can’t drive our big trucks as much, and our four-wheelers, and boats, and jet skis and motorcycles as much as we are used to. And we may have to wait a few more months before we can buy another big screen TV to place on our screened-in porch to go along with the other TV’s we already own.
Maybe we should all stop and think, and then give thanks. For our abundance. And our blessings. And for the fact that I can buy wood to build a deck. A structure I will use on occasion that has more wood on it than many people have in the places where they live.