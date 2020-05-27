When I was a young girl, I asked my parents, “Do you love me?” Evidently I was not sure, because Mama said I repeated the same question over and over. I was sickly as a child, causing my parents much distress. It was curious how I sensed at such a young age; my ills were causing others pain. I wanted reassurance I was still loved even though I was imperfect.
Love is necessary for life. It is the motivator, the hope, the catalyst to obtaining peace and happiness. Love is how a child grows to goodness, how a marriage weathers storms, and how we live harmoniously on this planet. Love within us produces character and humility. Love is the secret of life.
Love is at its best when we give it away. Grandpa (my grandmother) offered abundant love like no other. During the summer, she grew a bountiful garden full of everything from watermelons to white gladiolas. The flowers were for the church, watermelons were for the grandchildren, and the vegetables were canned for her extended family to enjoy throughout the winter.
She pulled weeds, hoed, and cared for her large garden of love so that she could give affection and kindness away.
I recall one incident when she gifted each of her three children $500. Now, Grandpa did not cherish money at all, nor did she possess much of it. However, she had recently received some insurance money and, in typical Grandpa style, wanted to give it away.
All three of her over-40-year-old children were upset with their mother because they knew she desperately needed a new refrigerator and other items for her home.
“No, I am not taking that money back! I wanted it to go to all of you!” she said as she stomped her foot. We all knew when Grandpa stomped that foot, discussions were over.
When Christmas rolled around that same year, Grandpa’s children gave her a new refrigerator using the money she had gifted them. What an example of giving love away and then having it, unselfishly, returned. That is enough to stomp your happy feet with joy!
As we come through this period of isolation, we should surround ourselves with less hostility and more love. Appreciation for others is essential. We show love through our caring unselfishly for one another.
I went to a store the other day that did a fantastic job protecting its customers from COVID-19’s wrath when it reopened. Plexiglass was installed between the cashier and client; the staff wore masks, and shopping carts were being sanitized at the door.
Half of the customers were unmasked, not following the arrows on the aisles, and standing too close to others. My first thought was, “Do you love me? Are your rights more important than caring about me? I am concerned for you because I am trying to do my part to protect you from sickness.”
When our rights take precedence over love, when our hate reigns over caring for others, we are already extremely ill.
Love is always a remedy. It will save us from failure, from God’s wrath, and from living in a world dominated by cruelty. A sensitive heart is not a weakness; it is a strength. Showing unselfish, giving, living affection to others is what we are taught by God to do. And, it has nothing to do with politics.
As a matter of fact, if we quit saying or using the word “hate” in the political realm, we might find we are allowing a little more open-minded understanding into our souls.
The most significant thing we can do in our lives is to take the gift of love we have received and give it away to as many people as possible. Bestow love not just to those we know but to strangers. We must pause for a moment before we spread malice, selfishness, and bigotry to remember God watches all our actions and listens to our hearts.
God commanded that we love one another. He told us that we can possess great faith and hope, but nothing is greater than love. I don’t know about you, but I believe he meant for love to be put to good use. If we do not use love in caring for one another, He, the Perfect One, might ask each of us, “Do you love me?”