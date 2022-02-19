Someone should have cried out about how uncomfortable the children of color have been feeling in the education system a long time ago.
The little ones were first introduced to Dick, Jane and Spot running and playing. To find that the textbooks, Sunday school books, TV commercials and other avenues of importance do not represent them must have been a let-down for children looking to see themselves other than in the mirror. They have been made to feel uncomfortable for ages. Does it matter?
The cry now is we do not want our children to be made to feel uncomfortable. How uncomfortable do you think this child who wrote this to me has felt for years in every aspect of her life:
“Me, being a black female, living in a predominantly white area, going to predominantly white public schools, living in America all my life, I am no stranger to that weird feeling you get when you can feel someone staring at you. That tense feeling you get knowing you are the only black child in a classroom full of white students. That awkward feeling when someone makes a ‘black joke’ and you laugh just because everyone else is laughing. That realization you get as a young child when you finally realize, wow ...I’m different.
“When I was younger, I would always be that one black girl out of my friend’s group. All the girls around me had straight, fine hair, bright blue or green eyes and fair skin. Throughout that time as a kid, I didn’t know any better than to compare myself to them because other people were doing so. I started to feel insecure about my own curly, thick hair, my own dark brown eyes and my much darker complexion. I almost felt like something was wrong with me.
“I remember, as a child, a friend feared coming into my house to hang out, saying that her mother didn’t want her being around people that looked like me and my father. It hurt, knowing the possibility that only my family’s appearance could put that type of fear into someone.
“Discrimination within America has the ability to divide everyone into categories, treating those who do not match America’s’idea of ‘normal’ with great inequity. People are discriminated by race, ethnicity, gender, religion, age, even disabilities. Being not only female but black as well, the world does in fact look down upon us.
“The Angry Black Woman stereotype categorizes black women as aggressive, ill tempered, hostile, and ignorant. America’s stereotype for black women includes a single mother caring for kids that have no father.
“Even though black men have an advantage in being male, the discrimination and judgement still continues. Black men are seen as fathers who neglect their kids along with their child’s mother. Black men, along with other minorities, battle with the fact that they are presented as the face of everyday criminals and gang bangers, having their life set on prison or death. The fact that ignorant people of the world believe this causes the lost lives of many innocent black individuals.
”The world has created a bubble in which black men and women can only be successful and accepted if they become professional athletes, rappers, etc. I believe representation of black individuals who grow beyond that point and break the bubble can create a new mold for the next generation of black boys and girls.
“Over the years I’ve learned to not be hurt by individuals that put me and my people down. Instead of feeling insecure or self-conscious about my appearance and demeanor, I’ve learned to embrace it. Every time someone insults me or puts me down, it pushes me to keep going harder and it makes me resolve to be stronger. That state is tough to have to deal with all one’s life but that is the reality of the life of a child of color in this country.
“My being a teenager now, living in a world that is constantly changing, I have more confidence in myself, accepting and embracing the fact that yes, I am a black woman. I feel as if black women all over the country are now evolving into a new operation where we can build each other up, create a stronger community and not break each other down. A couple of years ago a law had to be passed that allowed Blacks to wear our natural hair on the job. We can now dig into our African roots, and are free to represent our culture through our clothes, music, food, the list goes on.
”Yet, the act of colorism is still in fact real, as many people including people of color do in fact favor lighter skinned women, comparing them to something precious and pure, over a darker-skinned women. From past experiences, it was always safe to be white. Even though America still goes by this ignorant phantom, I feel as if our community is slowly but surely accepting the fact that all black people are a part of God’s humanity and are beautiful, no matter the shade or complexion.
“I have hope and truly believe that eventually we will all come together and realize that no matter who we are and where we stand, we all do have the similar experiences as humans. Science is the avenue through which we will learn and accept this truth. I have never heard of anyone turning down a heart, kidney or any body parts because it was taken from a person of color. We all bleed red blood, cry when hurt, feel joy when happy, love when loved.”