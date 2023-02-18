Located just seven miles north of Orlando, the town of Eatonville, Florida, is the oldest Black-incorporated municipality in the United States.
Incorporated in 1887, it is the first town successfully established by African American freedmen. The founding of this town stands as a colossal achievement for once-enslaved Black men and women throughout the United States. African Americans finally found autonomy and freedom for themselves in Eatonville.
Fittingly, its slogan is, “The town that freedom built.” Zora Neale Hurston, internationally-acclaimed African American author, anthropologist and civil rights activist, is its most famous citizen.
Hurston and Eatonville have always been tightly linked. To understand one, you have to understand the other.
She was born Jan. 7, 1891, in Notasulga, Alabama. The family moved in 1894 to Eatonville, where Hurston’s father, John Hurston, became its first mayor. Much of Hurston’s writing is set in Eatonville. Many of her characters are based on versions of actual citizens of Eatonville.
That sleepy, little town where she grew up gave Hurston her best material.
An African American artistic and intellectual movement, the Harlem Renaissance began in 1919. A distinct way of life developed as African American writers, poets, artists, musicians, and intellectuals found creative new ways to express their culture. Poets such as Langston Hughes were at the forefront of the Harlem Renaissance and this is where Hurston made quite a name for herself.
Eatonville’s Zora! Festival is held annually in January in celebration of Hurston and her literary achievements.
One year, when we attended the festival, we had the opportunity to visit a local historic church. We crossed the street and approached the church where a woman greeted us. “Hi,” she said. “Would you like me to tell you about our church? We are celebrating the church’s anniversary.” I said, “Yes. That would be delightful.” Proudly she told us the history of the church as she showed us pictures from through the years. Then she said, “The church is not open today but would you like to see it?” I said, “We would love that.”
She led us to the front door and into the sanctuary. The most eye-catching feature of the sanctuary was the paintings that hung on the walls. The wooden panels depicted African Americans enacting Bible stories. My favorite was a painting of Noah in front of the Ark. She said, “Do you like these?” I said, “Yes! These paintings are the best African American folk art I’ve ever seen.” She said, “I am so glad you think so. These paintings are over 100 years old. They were in the church’s basement. Everybody thought they were junk and wanted to throw them away. I convinced them to clean them up and hang them in the sanctuary.” I said, “These historic paintings are treasures and belong in your sanctuary. You are to be commended for saving these.”
This experience was, to me, very serendipitous. Here we were enjoying the Zora! Festival and we were able to see historic paintings in a local church which, that day, was not open to the public.
In 1938, Hurston participated in the Federal Writer’s Project in Florida. Her work focuses on African Americans in the South, before and during the Great Migration to northern cities. Her work has been deemed a landmark in African American literature because of its depiction of Black life before and after slavery, including their experience as sharecroppers, housekeepers, and laundry women.
In 1960, at the age of 58, Hurston died. Today, people can visit the Zora Neale Hurston Museum or the library, in Eatonville, named in her honor.
The United States Postal Service honored Hurston with a postage stamp in 2000. The stamp features her picture and was used in a series of posters promoting books by African-American authors. It is fitting that we remember Zora Neal Hurston, particularly during Black History Month.