Spring has arrived and, with it, election season. For most people this doesn’t mean too much, other than a ridiculous number of political commercials. However, for a political consultant like myself, this is the time of year that gets our blood pumping.
Georgia’s General Primary is May 24. In person early voting begins May 2 and you can already submit your absentee ballots. Some people don’t consider “off year” elections as important as presidential election years. I would argue that, at least in Georgia, they are at least as important.
It is in ”off years” that Georgians elect our statewide officers, most notably governor. Who resides in the Governor’s Mansion in Atlanta has at least as much of an impact on the lives of Georgians as who resides in the White House.
The primary election is a critical part of our election process. It is the time where the two major parties pick their nominees for the many offices that will appear on the November ballot. This year’s primary ballot will be extensive as both parties have contested primaries up and down the ballot.
On the Republican ballot there are contested races for governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, U.S. Senate, U.S. representative, and more. The Democratic ballot has contested races for lieutenant governor, secretary of state, Labor commissioner, U.S. representative, and more. In addition to the partisan ballots, there is also the nonpartisan ballot, which everyone votes for, regardless of party. These ballots will have judicial races on them.
When you go to cast your vote, you will be asked whether you want a Republican, Democratic, or nonpartisan ballot. Pulling a partisan ballot will still give you the opportunity to weigh in on the nonpartisan races but pulling a nonpartisan ballot means you will not be able to weigh in on any of the partisan races. When pulling a partisan ballot, you only have the opportunity to choose candidates from that party in all the races. You cannot vote in the Republican primary for governor and the Democratic primary for secretary of state.
Another fact to be aware of this year is that the General Assembly has redrawn district lines for Georgia’s congressional, state senate, and state house, as required due to new census data. The lines have not changed significantly in Floyd County, but there have been some changes to the state legislative lines locally and the congressional lines have also changed. It is possible that you will no longer be represented by the same person that represents you currently.
The onslaught of TV commercials, digital ads, direct mail, and phone calls has already started, and is only going to get even more intense over the next five and a half weeks. The candidates are going to try to convince you why they are best choice and their opponent is not. Do your own research. Make an informed decision.
There is a great deal of information out there, some objective, much not. There will be candidate forums. This newspaper will publish Q&A answers from the candidates. The candidates, or their representatives may even knock on your door. Elections have consequences. Be an informed voter. Find the candidate that best represents your values and your views.
There are two in-person early voting locations in Floyd County — the Health Department and the Anthony Center. You can go and cast your vote starting May 2. The locations will be open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., through May 20.
There are also three weekend days to vote, Saturday May 7 and Saturday May 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, May 13. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24, when polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You can check your registration status and polling place and look at a sample ballot by going to the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov. Please get out and vote. Your vote IS your voice!