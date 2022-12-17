It is never a good day when you have to get on the phone with a “representative” for any kind of trouble. You never know what you will get and, honestly, you never know whether you will be talking with someone who is remotely connected to your place in the world.
If your business is to talk with someone about an issue with any part of the government, it can just about make you want to scream, because is there any part of the government that you would need to talk with about something fun? I can’t think of one; correct me if I am wrong.
My sister has been dealing with a situation with the Social Security Administration around our mother’s affairs, and a few weeks ago she told me that we had a phone call scheduled that Mom had to be present for and there was no way around it.
They had to talk directly to her, she could not be fed answers by anyone involved, and we could not schedule anything that might conflict with it. So, she better be healthy and on point and available, which can be hard at any age but especially at 79.
We’ve all been on pins and needles in anticipation, and thank goodness Mom was able and ready at the assigned time, because I ended up being sick and couldn’t be there to help her with it.
My sister got on the phone with the agent and then called Mom in on a party line to join the conversation. The agent’s name was Cindy Bishop, which Jennifer first thought was a funny coincidence because we went to high school with a girl named Cindy Bishop. She was in between us so I don’t remember her, but Jennifer knew her because her sister Wendy was in her class. Wendy died of leukemia, which is kind of hard to forget.
Jennifer noted that she also picked up on a southern accent, which was immediately a comfort. You can have a perfectly pleasant and productive conversation with anyone, regardless of their background, but it is just plain soothing when you find that the person on the other end is speaking your language, so to speak. It simply feels better when you know that you can best understand each other.
When Mom got settled into the call, Cindy noticed that Mom’s maiden name is Royston and asked her if she was related to the family that owned the Royston Tomato House. What a coincidence!
Mom’s family owned the Royston Tomato House. Her grandfather started the business and her father was driving the panel truck to Florida to pick up tomatoes when he was just 14, which would have been around the time of the Great Depression.
When her grandfather started the business it was a farm stand selling various produce and later converted to a wholesale tomato supplier. Her grandfather left the business to Daddy Jack and his brother but neither of them were interested in running the business, so they sold it off to their cousin who ran it, along with his sons, and they kept it in the family until it closed sometime in the early 2000s.
Cindy remembered the business from her childhood and knew some of the family from school. How crazy is it that they would have found this small world connection in such a random way?
It turns out that the SSA actually assigns your phone call to someone close to the area to which your account is most recently connected, which for Mom is the area of Virginia that she and Dad moved to in retirement, which just happens to be in the area where Mom grew up.
In a situation that has been wrought with miscommunication and lost paperwork and unreasonable requests, it was like a breath of fresh country air to have the person on the other end have such a deep seeded connection to Mom and her past.
It made the nine hundred questions that had to be asked and verified in order to proceed with the process so much easier when Mom felt comfortable with the person who was asking them.
Wouldn’t the world be a wonderful place if we could somehow orchestrate such familiarity in our daily interactions?
While this was a particularly perfect set of circumstances, I often find that good and congenial conversation can reveal connections that you could never have expected in our daily random encounters.
When I was hiking the Appalachian Trail, we found it easy to connect with the people we met on the trail because we had the immediate shared experience of hiking. We’d all experienced last night’s storm or the particularly high activity of that year’s mosquito population, so we felt an instant sense of familiarity and community.
As we slug through this holiday season, a time that puts us in a particular position of connecting with strangers, let’s work on finding the things we have in common, shall we?
The recent political season has given us plenty of reasons to feel disconnected, so let’s take this time to remember that we have a lot more in common than we might realize.
Our shared experiences as humans on the face of Planet Earth are reasons enough to treat each other with kindness and respect, and it is good to be reminded that we are more alike than we are different, no matter what our history holds.
May your days be merry and bright with the glow of happy and kind encounters with people who are more like you than you could ever have assumed.