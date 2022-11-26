Maybe this year took the wind out of your sails. Maybe this year was the last straw in a lineup of “if one more thing goes wrong...” Maybe your heart got broken and you can’t look up. Maybe you loved and lost.
Maybe you fought and were defeated. Maybe you tried and failed. Maybe your deepest fears became a reality. Maybe the dreams you held closest to your chest are no longer a possibility.
Maybe you did everything right, but everything still went horribly wrong.
If this is you this year, you’re in good company.
This is most of humanity at some point. Some more often than others. And I can’t tell you why the cards get dealt the way they do sometimes.
If this is you, you have permission to NOT get excited about the holiday season, to skip your turn at the table when asked to name something you are thankful for, to be angry a while longer, to grieve as long as you need to, to NOT force a smile.
No pretense. No “this is how I SHOULD feel, what I SHOULD say.”
Be void of any sort of spiritual posture at the moment, and simply allow yourself to let the holidays come and go with no added pressure, no anxiety about how you should be responding to them.
If this is you, let someone who has had a better year take your turn at the Thankful Game.
I will speak up for you this year and say, “I am SO thankful you are still here. Your resolve is astounding.”
Let one of us wrap an extra gift for the White Elephant party this year. Just show up and we’ve got you covered. Let one of us bring an extra dish, send out the cards, and donate to Angel Tree on your behalf.
Take a deep breath and be still, beloved.
You have had a rough year. Let one of us help bear your burden.
We take turns at this life thing. Our ebbs and flows are always different — that’s so we can help one another out.
Those of you who are in the “better year” category, go find one of the aforementioned souls and cover them this holiday season.
Make sure they are included. Wounded people isolate. Don’t ask permission to bless them, just bless them. Broken people rarely know how to receive. If they have had a fearful time of it, kindness might not seem safe, so proceed gently, but with perseverance. Don’t give up on them. Love is patient.
Last year I was without family on Thanksgiving and my friend, Joy, brought me a beautiful plate of food from her family gathering and spent the afternoon with me. That’s the second time she has brought food and company to me in a lonely time. Lasting impressions.
Happy Thanksgiving, dear Reader.
If this has been an ebb year for you, hold out for the flow. It will come back around.
I am thankful for YOU.