There was something special about the spirit that hovered over and around East Rome High School. The spirit was contagious and all who were associated with the school wanted that spirit — and if they were around for any length of time, they caught the “Never say die spirit.”
Let us face reality. I can recall very few who had a hard time accepting it after integration, both teachers and students. The spirit was so powerful and captivating that they were unable to fight it off.
I woke up one morning last week after hearing about the passing of two coworkers there and asked myself: Is the ERHS Spirit going to live forever? Because over the years I had lost so many coworkers, on this morning I felt such a heaviness that I immediately answered myself in the negative. But that negative answer did not last for long and was quickly replaced by the thought brought on by remembering the words to the Alma Mater that many children who passed through the halls had sung with heartfelt jubilation and sincerity.
“From our hearts oh Alma Mater
Comes a song of love to thee.
Loyal sons and daughters always
We will ever strive to be.”
The spirit of ERHS will live on even after the last of us who worked there in some capacity or taught there during the 1960s until the ’90s. My heart was heavy and filled with sadness this past week when we lost what I will call two ERHS stalwarts.
Sandra Jackson and John Carruth were so representative of what we were and what we had at East Rome High School. These two teachers were marked by their outstanding strength and vigor of body, mind, and spirit. Jackson was outstanding in the classroom and as an exceptional director of plays. She staged many memorable plays while at ERHS and many of her students still remember and hold famous lines and characters dear to their hearts because her plays were relatable and memorable.
“Through the years fond memories linger
To recall these happy days
And the fruits of our endeavors
Will re-echo to thy praise.”
I remembered those lines from the Alma Mater and recalled that I always assigned that song to the 9th graders to memorize for their first assignment. Every spirit day the school body was called on to sing the Alma Mater, and the freshmen always knew the words if not the tune. After singing the Alma Mater on spirit day and knowing the words made them feel as if they belonged to the body. Wanting all to feel that they belonged to ERHS and that ERHS belonged to them was the goal of the school officials who worked with the students.
The main goal of the teachers was to assure all students they were a part of the total program. Carruth and the band helped with that spirit at the games, win or lose. John seemed to realize that his mission was to help with the uniting spirit of the school by way of the band, and he carried out his mission to the point of excellence.
“Let us then strive ever forward
To achieve our worthy aim.
Give our best to ERHS
Adding Glory to thy name.”
I recall sharing some experiences with David Holland, the principal with whom I had worked the longest. He said that he had to acknowledge there was something special about us and that ERHS spirit. He and I had had some knockdown drag-out fights but, thanks be to God, we had a wonderful meeting of the minds over coffee and Winnie made cookies before his transition. The day we had our last earthly talk, he marveled about some of the wonderful memories of the days at ERHS.
Realizing that music was uniting force, John Carruth made sure that his students played a variety of musical styles from other cultures. “Green Onions” and “The Horse” were some of his favorites. The students loved playing with the variety of selections that he added. The parents loved listening to them at the games because they could relate to the music. Carruth was not told to be inclusive when selecting music. That is just who he was — a sensitive man of integrity who wanted everyone to feel accepted and included. He is no longer with us, but his wonderful spirit will be with us as long as we have breath.
Thanks to Jane Palmer for her energy and hard work in trying to keep everyone in the loop. Jane has made sure over the years to keep everyone informed. With Jane, it does not matter if the individual was a secretary, custodian, counselor, coach, teacher, parent or principal. She has become the mother hen of the group, and we love and respect her. If you have passed by the ERHS door, consider yourself one of the team. She almost had a panic attack, and so did we, when no one came up with Van Jacobs and Margaret Kerr’s contact information in a timely manner.
The group will continue to lose members, but those who are left behind will continue to tell the ERHS story. And there is a story to tell. Let those who tell it, tell it in the spirit of the words from the song: “Give our best to the memory of ERHS. Adding Glory to thy name.”