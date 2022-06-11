Fake politeness is one of the most perplexing human behaviors. There are some times when it is beneficial, like when you’re being nice to your employer so that you don’t get fired, or your wife so you don’t get murdered, but mostly it is nothing more than a waste of time. I like wastes of time. I really like observing them because, in observing, I am wasting time.
A few years ago a friend and I were discussing this fake politeness when we witnessed it at a corporate potluck-style Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone brought in something to share. The table was a mishmash of cheap Tupperware and casserole dishes. We were fascinated by how everyone took a little bit of Billy’s casserole or Terrie’s mayonnaise-based salad, knowing good and well that a lot of this food was suspect for salmonella at minimum. Have you ever seen Terrie wash her hands? Nevertheless, just to be nice, these good folks loaded up on their coworkers’ food and ate it with a smile.
“Oh Alice, this corn casserole is amazing!” someone would say, smiling, as they slowly choked on a very thick hair. “Oh Janice, where does that citrus flavor come from?” (You don’t want to know.)
My friend came up with a theory that he could bring anything and people would eat it. I challenged him, and the next year he created something called “potato grigio,” telling everyone it was an old family recipe. He halved a bunch of potatoes, scooped out the potato meat from the skin, blended it with margarine and artichokes, and put the contents back in the skins. Black olive slices served as a garnish. And sure enough, people took and ate the horrendous raw potato mixture. Some even went back for seconds. Some took home leftovers.
With this knowledge in hand and the bar already fairly high, I decided to see how far I could push it the next Thanksgiving. I came up with my own fake family recipe. A seafood Jello mold inspired by the ancient Southern tradition of aspics. I went to the store and bought clear gelatin, a can of smoked oysters, and a can of baby shrimp so old it had an inch of dust on it. I mixed it all together with a jar of capers and let it sit outside overnight. The garnish was a bundle of parsley, rubber band still on.
When I brought this thing into the building, the smell shot from one end to the other before I could even get through the door. It was almost as if you could hear the waves crashing and the seagulls screaming. And when the time came, people lined up, put it on their plate, and ate this abomination with a smile on their face.
After the meal, the CEO took me aside and told me that if I ever did anything like that again I wouldn’t make it to the next Thanksgiving. The joke was on him because later that day we found out the company had been sold and we were all laid off. I considered that a pretty good way to go out.