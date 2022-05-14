A mint and butter, mixed with worn leather, smell that could only be baked in her bag.
I could never hold out past the offering plate before I was tugging at her satin sleeve. A needed distraction that would hold me over till we went to Shoney’s, or home for Sunday pot roast. I preferred Shoney’s. Their strawberry pie made the long, boring sermon worth sitting through.
Well, almost.
I preferred my grandparents’ church because the kids were allowed to be part of the service.
After the offering was collected, the pastor invited ages 5 through 10 to join him on the sanctuary steps. He would read us a devotion then lead us in prayer before sending us to children’s church.
It was a nice send-off.
But back home in South Georgia, it wasn’t as festive. We were expected to sit through the sermons.
“Be good to your neighbor, tell others about Jesus, remember how blessed you are when things are bad.”
It was always the same. The only difference each week was the story he shared from either Reader’s Digest or Guidepost. That was before “Chicken Soup for the Soul.”
After my mother’s stash of Certs and Life Savers were well past demolished, I would flip through the clean, white, smooth Baptist hymnal and read. This might have been when my love for poetry started.
The words were old, but pretty. And they made more sense than anything the preacher was saying — and sounded better too.
“In the Garden” was always my Paw Paw’s favorite. Mine and my mother’s too.
”I come to the garden alone,
While the dew is still on the roses …”
That’s pure poetry.
”… And the voice I hear, falling on my ear,
The Son of God discloses.
And He walks with me, and He talks with me,
And He tells me I am His own,
And the joy we share as we tarry there,
None other has ever known.”
I’ll tell you, those pretty words and soft images of sitting in the garden with rose petals and Jesus all to myself made me feel like I had a friend in him when I was a child.
I would have rather heard more about that garden.
But I think the preacher had a quota of how many on the deacon board he had to please each week, and if he got too mushy in his sermons he’d hear about it.
Reader’s Digest and Guidepost was cutting it close enough, I think.
So, I spent Sundays nestled close to my mother’s side, on polished wooden benches pillowed with red velvet upholstery, surfing her bag for Wintergreen Certs and butterscotch Life Savers.
And I read through the Baptist hymnal and fell in love with words, and with Jesus.
Born in Rome, Olivia Gunn returned to her roots after studying at a university in Scotland. She is currently obtaining an MFA in Creative Writing and working on a book of essays as well as nonfiction.