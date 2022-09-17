Many nations have opened their borders and their hearts to the people of Ukraine. How long will open hearts be enough to solve the problems created by the Russians? It is impossible to imagine the psychological, social, physical, and emotional damage taking place in the lives of the people — especially the children — there, as well as those who have left.
I feel saddened by the reports of how much destruction has been taking place to the physical structure in that country daily. The lives of the people have been turned upside down and inside out. Some are able to save only what they can carry in their hands and the clothes they have on their backs. I was thinking what it would be like if all of the able bodied countries would open their doors to the people who are fleeing for their lives.
I was saddened by the plight of our children who had their education stifled by the closing of schools due to the pandemic — but what happened to our children and us has no comparison to the upheaval in Ukraine. There are always people who are in worse shape than you.
What a wonderful world it would be if all of the people in our country who love children would make an effort to join forces, to encourage Americans to open their hearts and doors to the Ukrainian people — especially the children who are being traumatized by what they are witnessing and experiencing. If every country would find it in their hearts to do some of the things that Poland has been doing since Russia declared war on Ukraine.
Around 2 million Ukrainians have been welcomed to the country of Poland. There are many other countries welcoming them as well, but it is astonishing to know of one small country that has opened its arms to people who are not like them. We are speaking of millions of new and different people who have been absorbed into the culture and it seems to be working smoothly. One reporter stated that the entry is seamless now.
Not only are the children being placed in individual homes with families, but the government has decided to make sure the children attend schools. The government is making sure that they have food stamps, and registration numbers. I know many of us in this country will not believe that the Ukrainian families are being covered by health insurance.
It amazes me to think of how the Polish government is able to get them registered within 70 hours after reaching the border. After that, the government is then able to pass them on to other countries. Many of the displaced Ukrainians have the desire to remain close to the border so they will be able to return home.
As of now it seems a welcome heart has been enough, according to a Warsaw University professor, Maciej Duszczyk. The Polish government has not had to deal with stony hearts of its citizens who live there. I dread to know what our reaction would be if we had to absorb more than the 250,000 that our government has agreed to allow to come here.
Can you imagine what a task it is to place millions of people into our system? The elderly must be cared for, many of whom are in need of assisted living facilities. The bedridden and those who need medical care for one thing or another must all be cared for. They all have the same medical needs that our citizens have here. It would be an easier task if only the healthy had to be placed, but people of all ages and conditions must be included.
At the beginning only women and children were arriving, because the men were forced to remain in Ukraine to help fight in the war. Thousands will not be there to greet the wives and children when they do return, and I pray that there will come a time when that ungodly war is over.
Ukraine has lost many thousands of the male population. The war has just begun, and from the appearance of things it will continue for a while yet.
It is going to eventually take more than a welcoming heart, but as of now that is working for all involved. Leading with compassion and humanity from the top works every time.