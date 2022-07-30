Why teach what divides us?
I have heard that expression so many times lately, and I am sure the supporters of it realize that, as good as it may sound, it is simply an excuse for continuing the Big Old Lie that has been with us longer than the 2020 Big Lie.
Every few years we grab a lie and hide behind it until we think the coast is clear. Many times, we try to keep it forever. When we make that statement, what we are actually suggesting is that we should not examine the truth.
Many of these people calling for that stance have children that they are raising or have raised. Were these young people encouraged not to tell the truth as they were growing up? I know our children must call us big hypocrites. What kind of teaching did they hear in the homes that they grew up in and churches that they attended for worship? Did these parents just lie to them all the way to adulthood because they thought it would damage them emotionally by sharing the truth?
Teaching untruth should divide us.
In 2022 the tides have turned and now it is fashionable to support misinformation/lies. The more some individuals lie, the more they are liked and supported. Once upon a time, the stance of telling the truth is one that most everyone took.
To tell the truth was the aim of most people, and it mattered not what religion. It mattered not what political persuasion. It mattered not what nationality. It mattered not how rich or poor. It mattered not what race or creed. It mattered not what region one lived in or grew up in.
How did we get to the point of accepting lies because our friend is a liar and in order for him to accept me, I must stand with him and his obvious lie?
Teaching critical race theory simply means that now we are going to tell the truth about us as a people. Now we are going to tell the truth about how the majority of slaveholders treated the slaves. Now we are going to tell the truth about why we brought Blacks to this country. Now we are going to tell the truth about how many owners used the Biblical scriptures to make good well-behaved slaves. Now we are going to tell the truth about how we rounded up Blacks who joined the Communist Party and killed them. Now we are going to tell the truth about why we enjoyed watching Black people get lynched so much that we would pack picnic baskets, get our blankets, get our children and head for the most comfortable spot in order to cheer it on. Now we are going to tell the truth about why we fear letting the Black man have guns. Now we are going to tell the truth about why we do not want the people of color to vote. It is not because they are too dumb to make the right decision, but because they know the truth about how some feel about them.
Teaching CRT means we have to allow people who are not like us have the same rights and privilege that we have.
To allow CRT to be taught means we have to admit that all humans created by God should have the same rights and freedom. Teaching it simply means we are finally going to tell how we made friends with the Native Americans, and later forced them off the land that they had developed, and those who would not leave were slaughtered. Teaching CRT simply means that we have hidden behind the Big Old Lie that America does not has systemic racism and now it is time that we come clean. We are going to finally tell the truth about how we created treaties with Native Americans and had no intention of keeping them. We had ruthless leaders who hated the American Indians in charge of honoring the treaties.
Truth crushed to earth will rise again, and when it begins to rise there is nothing man can do to close the opening.
There is not a hole big enough or deep enough to contain truth when it begins to surface. Truth will ooze out of every weak opening.
With all of the various ways to find truth, our best decision today should be to allow it to be taught in the classroom and not on the internet or from some street pulpit. Educators in our school systems must be trusted and are the best means to allow truth to be introduced to our children. Every book that is being pulled from the shelves can be located on the internet.
People, we must realize that truth cannot be hidden as easily as it once was.
So where will you stand — not when we get on the other side of the sun, but where will you stand on this side? Why would anyone let truth divide him or her from the truth teller?