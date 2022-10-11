Who’s gonna fill their shoes?
Who’s gonna stand that tall?
Who’s gonna play the Opry
And the Wabash cannonball?
Who’s gonna give their heart and soul
To get to me and you?
Lord, I wonder who’s gonna fill their shoes
Ole Possum sang that. Seems like 100 years ago. George Jones knew that when the great country music legends all faded away, there wouldn’t be anyone left to do it the way they did it.
And it rings true today, especially since just a few days ago the world lost a true country music legend, a pioneer and a trailblazer. We lost the Coalminer’s Daughter.
Many of you know that I’ve been very vocal about my love for the great Loretta Lynn. I still remember being a little boy and sitting alone at home, my back pressed up against the cool cinderblock wall, a small record player next to me and a stack of my mother’s records beside it. I listened to them in secret because I didn’t want anyone knowing I was listening to “old people’s music.”
That’s how I was first introduced to a lady who said she was a coalminer’s daughter and, though we were what seemed to be a world apart, our childhoods were not dissimilar.
I love the way she wrote and sang about the things that were happening in her life. She told stories. And she never sugarcoated the truth. It just wasn’t her way. She sang about her husband runnin’ around behind her back. She sang about him comin’ home drunk with “lovin’” on his mind. She sang about the pill and about the hardships of being a woman left at home to raise the children while the men got to go out and have a good time. She sang about runnin’ bare-footed through the old corn fields and loving that country ham.
Living in Kentucky brought me even closer to Loretta Lynn. I’ve seen the little holler where she grew up, Butcher Holler in Johnson County, Kentucky. There’s something about being up in those hills, the very hills she grew up in, that somehow makes the words of her songs seem a little more real.
Though it seemed as if her songs were purely for entertainment, there are millions of fans who’ll tell you that Loretta Lynn sang about their own lives and their own struggles. She seemed to embody the hopes and the fears and the frustrations and the values of so many people.
Some of my favorite lyrics from her songs include...
“You’ve been makin’ your brags around town that you’ve been loving my man. But the man I love when he picks up trash, he puts in a garbage can.” (Fist City)
“You left me for the bright lights of the town. A country boy set out to see the world. Remember when those city lights shine down, that big old moon shines on your Kentucky girl.” (Blue Kentucky Girl)
“We were poor but we had love. That’s the one thing that daddy made sure of. He shoveled coal to make a poor man’s dollar.” (Coalminer’s Daughter)
“Cause if you want that kind of love then you don’t need none of mine. So don’t come home a drinkin’ with lovin’ on your mind.” (Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’)
“But here in Topeka the rain is a fallin’, The faucet is a drippin’ and the kids are a bawlin’. One of them’s a toddlin’ and one is a crawlin’ and one’s on the way.” (One’s On The Way)
“This here country is a little green and there’s a lotta country that you ain’t seen. I’ll show you around if you’ll show me a weddin’ band, I said a weddin’ band. When it comes to love well I know about that, country folks all know where it’s at. If you’re lookin’ at me you’re lookin’ at country.” (You’re Lookin At Country)
“All these years I’ve stayed at home while you had all your fun. And every year that’s gone by, another baby’s come. There’s a gonna be some changes made right here on nursery hill. You’ve set this chicken your last time. ‘Cause now I’ve got the pill.” (The Pill)
“And how I loved them loving arms that once held me so tight. I took off my wedding band and put it on my right hand. I miss being Mrs. tonight.” (Miss Being Mrs.)
“Daddy never took a handout. We ate pinto beans and bacon. But he worked to keep the wolf back from the door. And it only proves one thing to me when folks start belly achin’, they don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore.” (They Don’t Make Em Like My Daddy)
She sang “Rated X” about the burden a woman carries after being divorced. She sang about Portland, Oregon. She told Conway Twitty “you’re the reason our kids are ugly” but she also told him the Mississippi River wouldn’t keep a Louisiana Woman and a Mississippi Man apart.
There aren’t many of the good ole country music legends around anymore. It seems their time has passed. And country music isn’t now what it used to be.
There can never be another Patsy or Merle or George or Tammy, there’ll never be another Conway or Kitty Wells or Hank or Buck Owens or Bill Monroe. Johnny and June can never be replaced. And now, for me at least, there will never be another coalminer’s daughter.
I’ll leave you with the final words of that, her most iconic tune...
“Well, a lot of things have changed since a way back then. And it’s so good to be back home again. Not much left but the floors, nothing lives here anymore. ‘Cept the memories of a coal miner’s daughter.”
Goodbye, Miss Loretta. Thank you for the music.