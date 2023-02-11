In case you have been living under a rock or have your head in the sand, let me remind you that Valentine’s Day is upon us.
I have always found this to be the most awkward of holidays, but maybe that’s just because I am so awkward about love, myself.
For some people, it can be downright painful to watch as millions of people around them celebrate relationships that elude so many others. Every year, I have a hard time fully throwing myself into this tradition that can be so hurtful to some of my dearest friends.
Of course, the other side of my awkwardness is the other times in which I have gotten a little too excited over the acknowledgment of my love for another. This season sure can bring it out if there is even a tiny seed of potential in place.
My favorite example, and also the easiest to tell since I was far too young to know any better, is the extent of my love for a boy named Jonathan.
We were classmates in Mrs. Foster’s first grade class at Stone Mountain Christian School. The school was mostly very strict: Girls in dresses below the knee, silent bathroom breaks, Bible study daily, and prayer in the classroom, but there was a definite leniency when it came to love.
Young love was never frowned upon because part of our purpose in life was to find the soulmate that God intended for us, the one we would cleave to for the rest of our lives and make babies with. We were apparently never too young to be in search of that one perfect mate, and so we were free to flex our heartstrings.
I wasn’t the only girl in the class with designs on Jonathan, and I am not sure what it is that we all found so pleasing. I remember that he had nice eyes, but I can’t for the life of me remember anything that I found particularly interesting about him.
But, as the competition increased, I became downright obsessed with trying to figure out how I might win his heart. How could I show him that I was far more special than the other girls making goo goo eyes at him. I knew I had to find a way to stand out from the crowd.
After a tremendous amount of careful consideration, I chose one afternoon at school as we made our way to the buses to stop him on the sidewalk and profess my love and extol my many virtues.
It was a desperate move, in hindsight. But, at the time, I felt I had no choice but to lay my cards out on the table. We had our whole lives to plan, after all, and I was tired of pussyfooting around all of the drama of dueling woos.
I can’t remember the exact words that I blurted there on that sidewalk in front of God and everybody, it was all a blur of emotion and nerves, but I do know that I explained to him that he should like me because I drank buttermilk and could roller skate.
I know because I told my mother about it later while she was cooking dinner. She was just as shocked as I was that he didn’t immediately throw his arms around me with enthusiasm for my qualities. They were surely some of her favorite things about me, too.
Much to our dismay, in the coming days Jonathan asked Tina to be his girlfriend instead. I’m not sure what kind of sales pitch she gave, but it must have been a good one. Perhaps she used visual aides.
I wonder where they are today, those two. Surely somewhere out there in the world living their perfect lives together with their perfect children who are surely providing them with perfect grandchildren by now.
I wonder if Jonathan ever thinks of me when he is enjoying a glass of buttermilk or lacing up his roller skates. Honestly, I doubt that he ever learned to love those things just like he never learned to love me.
How is it that we discover that perfect connection with just one person? I think that, in a big part, it is because we have a whole village of people that we connect with in all sorts of ways, so it is easy to pick one that doesn’t have to check all of the boxes, just the ones that matter most.
It turns out that a shared love of buttermilk and roller skating have had nothing to do with the loves that I have found over the years. In fact, my love for buttermilk faded not long after Jonathan was nonplussed about the habit.
I blame him for that.
I hope that you have a special someone in your life with whom to celebrate love this week but I also hope that, like me, you have a whole passel of people that you love enough to acknowledge in this season.
I am excited to have three different Galentine gatherings, each with the goal of celebrating the many friendships that I enjoy. Those friends can be just as important in making me feel loved/loving as my significant other.
When we were young we were encouraged to give Valentines to everyone in the class in a sign of affection for even our least favorites. What a lovely way of teaching us that everyone is worthy of admiration, even if we haven’t yet found why.
The Bellamy Brothers said it best.
Let your love flow like a mountain stream
And let your love grow with the smallest of dreams
And let your love show and you’ll know what I mean
It’s the season.
Who do you love? I bet the list is longer than you think.