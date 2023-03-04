Several weeks ago, each time I opened my YouTube TV the title of a particular movie was always front and center. “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.” For some reason, the caption always got my attention but that was all. This went on until a couple of days ago, when I started questioning and trying to figure out why that movie title grabbed my attention.
I could not shake the connotation that I applied to the title. I was never inclined to watch the movie so I knew that there was more to it than for me to watch the movie. I began to look for the deeper meaning for me, so I returned to the idea in the title and began to mentally examine EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE.
As I thought about our local, state, and world situation, I knew that the events in the movie were not what I should call attention to. On the literal level in our world, so much is happening all at once and is happening everywhere at the same time.
I took a second look at the explanation of the movie. The general summary was that it was about “when an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero: Evelyn (Michelle Yeoh), an overwhelmed immigrant mother. As bizarre and bewildering dangers emerge from the many possible universes, she must learn to channel her newfound powers and fight to save her home, her family, and herself, in this big-hearted and hilarious adventure through the multiverse.”
I tried to compare the meaning described in the movie to our situation here in this community, state, country, and the world as well. We do have an unraveling of reality that is taking place here and all the world over, but I do not think that it is caused by a rupture in the universe. In my opinion, it is caused by a rupture in the hearts and minds of humans brought on by an attempt to pull away from truth and justice.
Our world is in turmoil, for sure — with the earthquakes occurring back-to-back in Turkey; with the winter snow, tornados, and storms causing lockdowns all across the northeastern parts of this country; evangelicals preaching hate and unforgiveness and considering themselves followers of Christ; Californians snowed in with no power in thousands of households; a train loaded with dangerous chemicals derailing and burning toxic fumes killing live-stock and neighborhood pets; mass shootings on the rise, 56 so far this year; politician signing bills for a return to the days similar to the shootout at the O.K. Corral; extremely warm climate causing the glaciers to melt; natural habitats for animals being destroyed; greed and corruption accepted as a natural need for mankind; and children considered grown at 16 to be sent out in the world to navigate for themselves when many adults are out fighting to survive.
This list of ruptures in our society can run pages and pages, but I think the point has been made. It was very easy to create the list but there comes a time when problems must be solved, especially solvable ones. Many of the ruptures listed can be easily solved.
We need to get out of the window that allows us to play the blame game and pick up the mirror that allows us to see into our heart’s mind. Our hearts do have minds and with proper viewing, we can look into the recesses by using truth, love, and forgiveness. Until we the people are willing to do some self-evaluation, the ruptures are going to keep coming and the gap will get wider and wider.
For some strange reason, man knows that everything in existence has to be mended, but he does not seem to realize that about human relationships. Roads must be repaired. No matter how beautiful our home may be, at some point repairs must be made. Our cars must be maintained or one day the transmission may stop pulling. Every man-made thing must be protected and cared for.
These ruptures in our society are caused by our failure to maintain decent deposits of love, care, compassion, understanding, tolerance, and mercy for other human beings. Until we return to the basics that hold any relationship together, the ruptures will multiply, and we will find ourselves back in the Stone Age or even the Ice Age. Our hearts are getting colder and more callous toward each other. It is up to each individual to do his part in minimizing the damage that these ruptures are causing.
“When an interdimensional rupture threatens to unravel reality, the fate of the world is suddenly in the hands of a most unlikely hero.” That statement does not describe our situation. Our unraveling is caused by hard-heartedness on our part, not the interdimensional rupture as is described by the movie “Everything, Everywhere All at Once.” Think about it, and then do something about it, while we still have time.