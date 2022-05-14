Many times, history makers are unaware of the importance of the history, nor are they aware of how everlasting the positions they hold will impact society and the people who are following in their footsteps.
I recall last year when an attorney general was asked “Are you concerned about your record and how people will assess you as a human being based on your record in years to come?” He looked the interviewer in the eye and said “that just depends on who is writing the story.”
The powerful will not always be the recorders/writers of history. Knowledge is increasing so rapidly today that it cannot be controlled by a few as in the past.
The question as we make history today is are we aware that this will be recorded in the history books of tomorrow’s future — when some of us will not be around but our children and grandchildren will be here to judge. Some in this group will not be around to pull books from the shelves that contain the truth of where we stood at this time. So, hopefully, we are all standing where we want the books to reveal our position, our purpose and our passion.
If the truth had been told in the days of old there would be nothing included in the history books to put decent Americans to shame. There would be a freedom given school boards, teachers and our children to read, view, and discuss our honorable past, but not so today.
Years ago, when I was in the classroom, one of my seniors, Stephanie McDaniel, fell in love with one of James Weldon Johnson’s poems, titled “The Judgment Day.” She dramatized the poem several times from the pulpit, school stages and stages in the Rome community.
The main question in the poem is, sinner man where will you stand?
Oh-o-oh, sinner,
Where will you stand,
In that great day when God’s a-going to rain down fire?
Today we need to answer the question asked in Johnson’s poem. Where will you stand when asked why the children of this century are being denied the opportunity to read about the reality of life in the books that were on the shelves in the various schools? With the plethora of information that a child can gather at the click of a finger, one would be exceptionally naïve to think that ugly truths can be hidden from our young people. Even burning the books would not bring the desired results.
Where did you stand when people who were different from you were denied the right to vote, but were expected to pay school, city, county and any other kinds of taxes imposed?
Where did you stand when millions of Ukrainians being bombed and shelled by Russia called out for help from the USA? Are you one of the ones who replied “We have already done enough for you, your elderly, the sick and your children. We already have too many different looking people in OUR country”?
Where did you stand when many of your leaders stated that it was alright for men to arm themselves and walk the streets without a permit as gun violence was raging daily all over the country, especially among teenagers?
Where did you stand when honest and honorable men stood up for truth but were cast aside, fired and degraded because of it? Did you celebrate that as a victory?
Where were you when money was set aside by the government for the needy and powerful crooks found ways to abscond with it? Were you one of them?
Did you put your head in the sand and pretend not to see or hear when misinformation took shape and distorted the truth, or did you sit idly by and speak not a word of the truth as you knew it? Were you one of the creators or inventors of the Big Lies that got started?
Years from now when historians, and just plain ordinary people, look back and examine your record, where will they see you standing? On the side of good or evil?
Oh-o-oh, sinner,
Where will you stand,
In that great day when God’s a-going to rain down fire?
Oh, you abuser of other humans — where will you stand?
You hater of other humans — where will you stand?
You creators of lies and believers of lies — where will you stand?
You power hungry men — where will you stand?
You haters of democracy because it includes all people — where will you stand?
In that great day when God’s a-going to rain down fire?
Nonbelievers of the faith will not attempt to answer that Judgment Day question. It is not addressed to them anyway.