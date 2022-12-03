There’s something about this time of year that feels so romantic. Maybe it’s the beloved lyrics to all the songs we revisit. Somehow it’s like hearing a tune for the first time while simultaneously reliving a melody as familiar as the Keepsake ornaments we unpack every year.
“Later on, we’ll conspire as we dream by the fire
To face unafraid the plans that we’ve made
Walkin’ in a winter wonderland ...”
There’s such promise in the notion of dreaming by a fire. Facing things together. When true love conquers fear.
“Silent night, holy night!
All is calm, all is bright ...”
An affectionate Christmas lullaby. Calm and bright — a comforting combo.
“Christmas eve will find me
Where the love light gleams
I’ll be home for Christmas
If only in my dreams”
Written in the throes of World War II, a love letter song from a soldier. Made famous by the great Bing Crosby, it was the most requested song in U.S.O. shows during Christmas.
A prayer. A desperate hope. A promise that love’s light will get us home to one another.
Christmas songs carry some of the most sweeping, most wondrous melodies. Even if the nostalgia were removed, they stand alone — classics that forever capture our hearts, get stuck in our heads, and embody this warm and cozy season.
They comfort. They assure us of the things that last.
They promise a return, even if for just a few short weeks, to simpler days. And their lyrics have stood the test of time.
“Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Let your heart be light ...”
Somehow this season rolls around, and we get transported back to each and every precious memory all at once. It’s the only time of year when this happens.
“Chestnuts roasting on an open fire
Jack Frost nipping at your nose ...
Everybody knows a turkey and some mistletoe
Help to make the season bright
Tiny tots with their eyes all aglow
Will find it hard to sleep tonight ...”
We remember when we all gathered under one roof — when all the kids were still at home, when our grandparents and parents were still with us, when we sat around one table.
We remember when we fell in love. The first time we went home to meet the family.
Maybe you are still in that season. Or perhaps those years have passed and new traditions are taking hold. Whatever it looks like, you can count on a good holiday melody to whisk you right back to a dream and a wish if you need to revisit a former time.
And there’s nothing wrong with making new memories.
Start new traditions. Enjoy the wonder of the season in your own unique way. Joy can be found in the new even as we miss the way it once was. And if your heart aches — let an old classic lend some comfort and joy.
“And so I’m offering this simple phrase
To kids from one to ninety-two
Although it’s been said many times, many ways
Merry Christmas to you.”