Late Thursday night, I had just fallen asleep as the arctic winds began to pick up and grow louder outside my window. I woke up completely when I heard a branch hit our roof. I got up and went to the kitchen for some water.
I could hear the wind howling from every part of the house. But it wasn’t scary and didn’t feel dangerous. It was exciting. Like something peculiar and adventurous was taking place. It felt extraordinary. And I wanted to see it.
I threw my coat on over my PJs and quietly stepped out the door onto our side porch.
And I’m so glad I did. It was one of those whimsical moments. Childlike wonder. Just in time for Christmas.
An elder had arrived. A Great North Wind. He was vast and powerful, but humble. And his presence made me feel calm and still.
I told my friend about it the next morning.
Jerry is attending a doctorate program in Florida, where he also teaches English Composition. I texted to tell him we fared far better than expected.
“We survived. But if you stay out in the air too long, frostbite. No power outages here that I’ve heard of. Black ice not even a big issue in most places.”
Then I texted him my experience of being outside as the North Wind arrived:
“Last night, just before 1 a.m., I went outside just as the Arctic Blast was arriving. A limb had hit the roof.
It was really something.
It wasn’t our air — it was dense and CLEAN and sharp. It was so refreshing. Like you could drink it in.
It wasn’t our wind — it moved from every side, every angle. Whipping ice gusts up and down and sideways. But it howled as if in conversation, a nonthreatening visitor. And it was gentle, somehow pleasant, even.
It wasn’t our cold — this chill was deep and settled and sure of itself. It exuded confidence — an expert at what it does. But not cocky and proud, just comfortable in its power and prestige.
It was magical, that arctic gust.
Another part of the world came to visit me in my own backyard. On an early Christmas Eve eve.
The night the North Pole came to visit.”
And as good friends do, Jerry encouraged me when he replied, “That sounds like a column to me. Well done.”
Me: “I wish you could hear the branches this morning. They sound crunchy. Everything is crunchy — the grass, the branches as they move. Crunch is everywhere. It’s delightful. And the air is the same as last night. I love it.”
J: “It reminds me of all of that cracking and crunching from my childhood, when it got cold like this. It also reminds me of Frost’s poem “Birches.” I wonder if there’s a connection there?”
So, I revisited Robert Frost’s “Birches.”
And maybe I would answer my friend by saying this:
I guess the connection for me is how Frost understood the incomparable beauty and worth of boyhood. Pure, unfiltered childhood wonder. The exploration, the discovery, the genuine amazement. Wide-eyes, breathless sprints, scraped knees, muddy shoes, rusted bikes, and broken bones. All from those adventures. From being a “swinger of birches” and all the rest.
I would tell my friend, “We don’t really outgrow it, not really.” And that my secret meeting with that old, wise, Great North Wind is proof.
Happy New Year, Dear Readers. In this, 2023, keep swinging from birches.