I never imagined I’d be the type of person that cared what plants were growing in my yard. But here I am, 40-something and worried about which perennials will do best on the shady side of the yard and what color mulch to go with.
Now to preface this, I’ve always appreciated a good looking yard, like most people do.
I cut my grass and weed-eat. But I’ve never had a green thumb and I’ve never really known anything about flowers and plants.
But something changed a couple years ago and it’s like I became an old man overnight, wanting my yard and landscaping to look the best it possibly can and getting actual joy out of seeing the grass look good and the landscaping come together.
I remember when as long as the grass was cut I was happy. I had so much free time to come and go as I pleased.
But let me tell y’all. I’ve completely embraced this new phase of my life. I’m loving it. I practically live at the local garden centers, always needing stuff to make my yard look good. And I owe much of this to my buddy Blake, who has a beautiful yard and who takes care of his plants and his landscaping. He has taught me a lot about the different types of plants and flowers that do well here and it’s made me see that, with a little sweat, I too can have a nice looking yard.
I’ve got a couple projects going on right now and if you’ve read this far then you’re invested, so just sit back and live vicariously through my gardening plans.
Gras
s
For more than a year now I’ve had a huge stump in my front yard that was an eyesore. It was from a massive oak, and I didn’t want to pay to have it ground up so I tried to burn it.
So, for some time I had a half-burnt tree stump sitting in my front yard.
Well, I finally had professionals come out and remove it. So now I have a huge patch of bare ground. And I’m trying to get grass to grow there. I didn’t even know you could just buy grass seeds and throw them on the ground.
And there’s different types.
I bought a big ole bag, spread them all over the area and for a couple weeks I’ve been taking care of that patch of ground like you’d care for a newborn baby. I’ve been tending it and watching it and making sure it has water and making sure no one steps on it.
A few days ago I finally started seeing tiny little blades of grass peeking out from the ground and I was so excited. I took pictures of my new baby grass and sent them to my friends. No one seemed as enthusiastic about it as I was.
So if you’re driving around in Celanese and see me in my front yard just staring at a bare patch of ground, I promise I’m not crazy. I’m just literally watching grass grow.
A sh
ade garden
There’s a corner of my backyard that is shaded and is sometimes muddy because water collects there when it rains. I decided I wanted to create a shade garden to make that little bit of the yard look decent.
I’ve done a ton of research on the types of plants and flowers that do well in shady areas. My friends Gale Dougherty and Dede Putman each have beautiful gardens and are always posting their plants and flowers on social media, so I asked them for some advice. They gave me a list of plants that would do well in that area, so I just started the groundwork to one day have a shade garden in my backyard.
I’m discovering beautiful combinations of perennials and evergreens. I’m learning about hosta and ferns and astilbe, salvia, lilies, coleus and caladiums. I had never even heard of some of these plants before. Now I spend hours on the internet researching various cultivars ... whatever that means.
I now spend my free time trying to find not only the plants and flowers to fill in my shade garden but also the planters that would look good — and even a birdbath. I’ve never even thought of providing a place for birds to bathe before. But you know what? My shade garden is going to be the bird bathing capital of Celanese by the time I’m done.
I suppose it’s my advancing years, but I truly am having a great time working on my yard and landscaping. I used to think people were crazy for spending all their time and money on their yards. But now I get it. I totally get how satisfying it can be to put in the work and see the end results.
Watching the different plants and shrubs grow and take shape is a great feeling.
The best part is that anyone can do it. As I said before, I don’t have a green thumb, and I didn’t even know the different between annuals and perennials before now. But with the help of local experts, friends and YouTube, I’ve learned a lot.
Spring is here. This is the perfect time to get out in your yard and do a little work. Even if you can’t tackle a big project. Start small. Plant some flowers in a couple pots. I hope you’ll get the same joy out of it that I do. You might just enjoy it a lot more than you thought you would.