September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
We may not all face suicidal thoughts, but everyone experiences hopelessness, fear, uncertainty, and sorrow. And we ALL share the same need for connection.
We all need supportive friends …I mean the Carole King, “You’ve Got a Friend” friends:
“You just call out my name and you know, wherever I am, I’ll come runnin’ — to see you again.
“Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is call, and I’ll be there. You’ve got a friend.”
The ones available in the midnight hour.
The Carrie Bradshaws rushing across NYC on New Year’s Eve to comfort the Mirandas.
The Gilbert Bythes always watching out for the Annes.
Some people might show up for moments and make lasting impacts, but don’t stay. And, I don’t know, but maybe they aren’t supposed to stay. Maybe it would not have served either of you well if they had gone any further with you.
More often than not, people mean well. Sometimes they don’t know their own limitations, or how they will react, until they get to that fork in the road. And some friends are just meant to be seasonal.
But a lot of people get stuck here and stay stuck here — when the “moments people” or the “seasonal friends” take their leave.
When the connections we trust turn out to be one-sided.
When the friends we love just aren’t as interested.
And you’ll think that, once again, you were too much or “your issues” overwhelmed yet one more person.
But that’s not the truth of it.
If you are in this situation now, or have been, and are still reeling or in a heightened state of panic or uncertainty about your worth — take a deep breath and exhale.
Let me offer you another perspective.
Maybe that person(s) was not equipped to go to that sacred place with you. And you were being spared any further pain had they been allowed access to the deeper places of your journey. All we can do is try to treat others how we would want to be treated and move along.
And, the thing is, someone else always comes. The right friend. The right voice. Most of all, the right exchange. The friend(s) who are willing to receive as much as they are willing to give. The ones who value what you have to offer and know how to see YOU and trust everything that you ARE capable of, even while you are working through the things you aren’t able to do quite yet. No pity. No rescue. Just a pal who will meet you halfway, willing to go the same distance.
Someone dependable. Someone predictable.
My prayer for you, reader, is that if you need this type of friend that you have one. And that if you are still waiting, in the meantime, you continue to learn what it is to be a friend to yourself. Because the better we are to ourselves, the better we require for ourselves from others.
988 is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and connects you with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365. Learn more at 988lifeline.org♦ .