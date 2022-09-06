If flood waters were to engulf the city of Rome, what would we save?
I know there are communities around us that are struggling with the effects of flooding and we should do all we can to help residents and businesses. You can read a story I wrote in today’s paper about how Rome Ga Cares is sending supplies and volunteers to help flood victims in Chattooga County.
This column isn’t to make light of that, it’s simply to entertain.
After seeing photos of rising waters in nearby communities I wondered...
If there was a flood in Rome, what would we save from the rising waters? I’ve put together a list of things (and people) who as a community, we must protect.
1. The wings at Moes BBQ — The smoked wings at Moe’s were sent down directly from heaven in a cradle of light, love and barbecue sauce. Not unlike the 10 Commandments, they were handed down from a higher power so that we mere mortals could benefit from their goodness. With Moe’s BBQ being so close to the river, our city leaders MUST have a contingency plan to save the wings should river levels rise to dangerous levels.
2. The red light at 2nd Avenue and Broad Street — This one light is all that we, as a community, have to keep us from descending into chaos. Almost every other red light in Rome could wash away and law enforcement would figure out a way to keep traffic flowing. But the intersection at Second and Broad is so fraught with danger and tension that a red light is absolutely vital. There are already selfish and inconsiderate people who sit at that light for 2 or more cycles trying to turn on to Broad as traffic backs up behind them. Those people should be publicly flogged. Can you imagine if there was no light? Madness would prevail. May we never see that day.
3. Eric McJunkin — Love him or hate him, Eric McJunkin is Rome’s pot-stirring, authority-challenging, line-crossing man of the people. He ruffles some feathers but he’s always good entertainment, particularly on social media. And every community needs folks who don’t take themselves too seriously and who lighten the mood every once in a while. He’s the clown prince of Rome and we can’t let him drown in the flood waters.
4. That house on Kingston Highway that always has inflatables up — There’s a house on Kingston Highway on the left if you’re going toward Cartersville. They put up dozens and dozens of inflatables and decor for almost every season or holiday. They’ve gotta know that seeing all those colorful inflatables puts a smile on a lot of folks’ faces, especially children. And all those decorations must cost a fortune. The house and its owners cannot be allowed to come to any harm.
5. Berry College — The whole school, because here’s why. They let everyone in the state of Georgia take photos for EVERY SINGLE special occasion. Engagement photos? Berry. Wedding photos? Berry. Ridiculous gender reveal photos? Berry. Prom photos? Berry. Just had plastic surgery and want photos to show off your new... attributes? Berry. I saw somebody take their 37th birthday photo shoot up near Frost Chapel. What the heck kind of milestone is 37? It’s not, but you know what? Berry said “Come on over.” So if we don’t save Berry, y’all won’t have anywhere to come take your pet ferret’s baptismal photos. Think about that.
6. Plant Life Nursery — This is the nursery out in Coosa. Now, full disclosure, I’ve never been. HOWEVER, I have lots of friends who go to get all their plants and flowers there and they speak very highly of the gentleman who owns the place. They say he’s a cool guy and he knows his stuff. And I’ve seen the plants they get from him and they’re beautiful. So we need to save this place from flooding just so I can get over there and see for myself.
7. Jeanne and Jane, Rome’s celebrity twins — I’ve written about Jeanne Barry and Jane Meeks before. They’re twin sisters who live together and do everything together. They can be seen walking all over Rome, oftentimes dressed alike. They’re on social media and post every single detail of their day. I’ve met them before and they are incredibly sweet to everyone they meet. My friends will send me photos of the twins “in the wild” and it’s like a celebrity sighting or capturing some elusive animal on film, like Bigfoot. These two ladies are living their best life and it’s wonderful to see. They must be saved at all costs.
8. The usher at the Rome Braves game who does NOT play with them kids — When I go to the Rome Braves game, my friends and I sit in the “marina” and enjoy beverages and watch the game. Now directly in front of where we sit is a little grassy area where little kids usually play while the game’s going on. There are ushers assigned to that area to make sure folks act right. And there’s one usher in particular who’s my favorite, because when he’s on duty he rules the marina with an iron fist. He makes sure the kids aren’t climbing up on anything and that people aren’t getting too rowdy. He watches people like a hawk and takes his job seriously and I appreciate that because it helps me enjoy the game... and it’s pretty entertaining. Also, while we’re on the subject, y’all need to come to more Rome Braves games. Did you know on Tuesdays and Thursdays beer is $2? Come enjoy some great baseball and bring your friends and family.