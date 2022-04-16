Well, it’s that time of year when bees are on my mind. Starting new hives, splitting old hives, making frames, adding boxes, watching for queen cells and most excitedly catching swarms.
When I reflect on the heritage of beekeeping in my family, it feels like I was almost born to do this. I’ve mentioned before that my father kept bees and his father before him kept bees, and we are pretty sure that his father before him kept bees, too.
It is kind of in our blood, an ingrained passion for me and one my daughter has picked up as well. It feels good when something comes so naturally. Not everyone has that kind of clarity, so I am grateful.
As Andi Beyer and I went through some of our hives this week, we were marveling at the strength and productivity of one of the queens and I joked, “She’s doing what she was born to do!”
We both laughed as we realized that this is quite literally true in the case of the queen, and I felt glad for her that there was no question about what she is supposed to be and do.
A queen bee’s main purpose is to lay eggs that will grow up to be bees that contribute to the function of the hive. Honeybees are one of a few species that are referred to as superorganisms, which means they cannot survive on their own; they are reliant on their community and their community is reliant on them.
Each bee has its purpose, and that purpose must be fulfilled for the strength of the colony. If a bee fails, it can and will be quickly replaced by the next generation coming along behind it to complete the necessary tasks. But if the queen fails to fulfill her purpose, the entire colony could fail.
This week, we encountered for the first time ever a queen who was walking around in the hive but not laying any eggs. There are a number of things that could have happened, but if we don’t do something to replace her, this already very weak hive will collapse completely.
When I asked Google to find me a “book on finding your purpose in life” it told me that there were “About 8,060,000,000 results.”
Not only is it hard for us humans to find our purpose, it is hard for us to even find the right help to find our purpose.
Oh, to be a queen bee and know exactly what you are supposed to do.
We often think of the queen bee as being in charge of the hive, assuming that she is the one who makes the decisions about what the hive will do from day to day. But, while she is decidedly the most important bee in the house, she isn’t the one making the decisions.
As a superorganism, many of the choices are made by the community, though there probably are certain workers who are in charge of the different departments.
For example, this is swarm season, the time of year when bee colonies are deciding if they need to divide and send half of the colony, along with the queen, out into the world to start a new colony somewhere else.
If you have ever talked to one of us BeeShees in the springtime for more than 10 minutes, it has probably come up that you should call us if you see in your yard a ball of bees, called a swarm. We want you to get in touch with us so that we can come collect the traveling colony and get them safely into a hive in one of our beeyards.
The bees in that cluster are as docile as you will ever experience; their only goal is to protect their queen and to find a new home. They have very little concern for you, or your kids, or your dog, so please don’t spray them or try to kill them.
When a swarm happens, it is the culmination of weeks of preparation back at the base hive, and it simply means that the colony was large enough that they decided it was time for half of them to look for a new place to live.
When a colony decides to swarm, some of the worker bees start turning eggs into baby queens by feeding them a special diet loaded with royal jelly. They create as many as 20 queen cells within the hive, but the first one that emerges will be the new queen and will kill the other pupating queens before heading off for her mating flight.
The existing queen must be slimmed down in order to fly; she is generally too heavy for the trip in her state of laying about 1,000 eggs per day. So, some of the bees will begin back-filling cells that might have been used for egg-laying and her attendants will stop feeding her, so that she can halt her habits and become light enough for the journey.
It is all a part of the bigger plan, and once they find that new home, they will fatten her back up again so that she can return to her egg-laying ways.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have such a simple knowledge of your place in the world? We humans are so overwhelmed with options that we often can’t see the purpose that might be right in front of us. It is easy to feel that you may have missed your calling in your life, but it is often hard to realize exactly what it is.
Here’s an easy one: If you see a swarm, it is your purpose in life to call us so that we can fulfill our purpose to save them. When we are done, perhaps we can help you talk through what you were born to do, but I can’t make any guarantees.