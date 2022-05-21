Yesterday, a friend told me that someone asked if my house was abandoned.
The yard is pretty grown up at this point, and they very logically took it to mean that no one lives here. From a traditional perspective on lawn care, it would certainly appear that way.
Truth be told, I have kind of abandoned my home for awhile as I turned my attention to other concerns. This last year has been focused on parent needs and has taken me away from home far more than usual.
We have finally and painfully closed the chapter on my parent’s home in Virginia and Mom is comfortably settled at The Spires, so I was already looking forward to turning my focus back to my own environment, even before I was clued in to the appearance.
But as I think about the journey I am reminded that there was more than distraction that got my yard to this point, and I have to say that in many ways I am pretty happy with the results — even if the neighbors might find it unsettling.
Back when covid was about to take over the world, I decided that I was unhappy with watching the yard guys show up to mow my yard just as the clover and other flowering “weeds” were beginning to recover from their last visit. I was encouraging people to let those wildflowers flourish for the pollinators in need of food, and yet here I was allowing my yard to be mowed at will.
When I discovered that they were using RoundUp without my knowledge that was the last straw (and I do mean the pun), and I decided it was time that I take control of the situation.
It turned out to be just as well, the loss of work due to covid would have made it hard for me to justify the cost, so I traded honey with some friends for a used lawnmower and decided I would do it myself.
But, boy was it fun seeing what my lawn could grow when left to its own devices. I became mesmerized with all the pretty tiny things that would appear, and every time I walked outside the bees and other critters that were flourishing on the feast made me so happy.
Why do we feel that nature needs to be controlled in order to be attractive?
I know, I need to take care of some of the brambly yucky parts, and that will happen soon enough, but I am not sure that I am quite ready to give up on some of the life that has emerged in my absence.
Life is about how you look at things, and I would like to propose a change in perspective where lawns are concerned.
My daughter brought some of her friends to Rome a few weeks ago and told me she wanted to drive them by the house even though I wasn’t at home. I told her the yard is pretty grown up, and she told me after their visit that she really likes it. It reminded her of a little woodland cottage with all of the plants and trees around it.
Sounds like a pretty good perspective to me, especially since that image feels like the perfect home for two little sibling dogs named Hansel and Gretel.
Not long after that conversation, I took Hansel and Gretel out for their walk and we came back to find a beautiful little green tree frog clinging to the glass of the front porch door. I haven’t seen him again, but have enjoyed his song in the evenings for the last couple of weeks as he seems to chat with one near the back window on the other side. As I drift off to sleep in the evenings it feels like summer camp to listen to the frogs calling.
Ramsey came home to help me with trimming the bushes today and she found that tree frog living in the branches of a bush by the porch. She tried to cut carefully and made sure that he was still happily in the bush after she finished, but I hope the intrusion doesn’t scare him away.
As we worked to clear the trimmings to the curb, Ramsey noticed that a butterfly was emerging from its chrysalis that was affixed to a tall blade of grass in the front yard. We were able to watch as it dried its wings in preparation for flight. It was a beautiful Red-Spotted Purple, an interesting breed whose caterpillar feeds on black cherry and other members of the Rosaceae family, which I wrote about a couple of weeks ago.
If I had mowed my yard more often, that caterpillar would never have been able to form its chrysalis on that tall blade of grass and we would never have been able to watch the resulting butterfly emerge.
That feels a whole lot more beautiful to me than a pristinely controlled American lawn. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and I am so glad we get to behold some of the natural wonders of our weedy front yard.
Yes, I will rein it in to a degree, but I hope my neighbors can forgive my different perspective on what a lawn should look like.
The Bee City USA-Rome committee will soon be offering signs that say “pardon the weeds, we are feeding the bees,” to allow those of us who are keeping a wilder landscape to communicate the intent with our neighbors.
Who knows, maybe we will change some viewpoints in the process and the natural world will win a little on the landscaping front. Then the frogs and butterflies and other critters of the world will surely have something to sing about.