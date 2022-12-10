Over the past four years or so, I’ve had the distinct pleasure of speaking with or interviewing a handful of nonagenarians. And I’m not talking about 90-year-old whippersnappers, either. Most of these folks have been closer to 100, and they’ve been eager to tell me about their lives.
I’ve noticed a few commonalities among these folks, and I’m not sure if these things are generational tendencies they share because they lived through certain eras or if they’re standard to the mindsets of people over 90. At any rate, here are a few things I’ve observed:
* They’re curious — if I’m talking to them for a newspaper story, they end up interviewing me back at some point. They want to know where I’m from, what my views are on the topics we discuss, what I like to cook, etc …
* They’re grateful and productive. They’re pleased — and usually slightly amazed — about having led such long lives, and they’re still participating in their communities to the extent that they can through church or other organizations that hold meaning for them.
* They’re pragmatic and open minded. They speak in a way that leads me to believe they’ve honed in on what’s truly important in life. They tend not to speak with any bitterness, even when they discuss the extreme hardships many people of their generation have faced, and they also seem sympathetic to the difficulties younger generations face.
* They’ve not only adapted, but they’re thriving in an age where the technology and culture differ sharply from the one in which they grew up.
It’s this last item that really interests me. In the present time, where things change so quickly that it’s easy to get left behind, these folks are keeping up by adding innovations like Instapots to their kitchens. Sometimes, they’re still driving. They’re getting out and making speeches about their life experiences to school children, and several nonagenarians I ran across were using the heck out of email.
I don’t think I’m that innovative at this relatively early stage of my own life. I recently upgraded my 8-year-old iPhone, and I did so begrudgingly. I don’t have an Instapot. I had to learn to use Zoom on the fly during a recent interview with a 100-year-old, and he waited patiently as I figured out the things he already knew.
So, is this adaptability the reason these folks have remained so independent, or is the independence a result of having sustained it for so long? Again, I don’t know, but there’s a certain elegance in their outlooks, and I feel privileged every time I get to talk to one of them. If you have the chance to sit down with someone of this generation, I highly recommend you take it.
Here are a few recent stories about nonagenarians that I think deserve rereading. Most of them, I’ve written. The last one is not mine, but I spoke to its subject recently on the phone for a long time during the research phase of another story, and it was a conversation I won’t soon forget. Enjoy!
https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/news/local/the-lifelong-resident/article_0740e928-6eac-11e9-b01c-2f030807b782.html
https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/a-miracle-really-local-veteran-discusses-wwii-service-visiting-pearl-harbor/article_5ea0d550-643d-11ec-96ad-cb015a9ee406.html
https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/life-journey-leads-local-back-to-native-everett-springs/article_3511a7bb-4519-5270-abbc-ac1b4f026bf0.html