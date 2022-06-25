I didn’t realize how much I had stored up to tell her, my invisible daughter. The following is part two of last week’s column:
Dear Daughter,
If you should ever feel frightened or alone please remember that we all are from time to time.
Humans are more alike than different.
May you be quick to remember that Talk is cheap, and Trust is earned. Always.
My greatest goal in life is that you never find an enemy in me. That I am a safe place, a sounding board, a nurturer. Most importantly, that I provided a home in which you could grow and thrive as well as have the confidence to leave when life asks that you venture out on your own and discover things for yourself.
I know I have made you angry, hurt your feelings, had the opposite responses to what you most needed from me at times. I have let you down, made you question my stance on things most important to you, and sometimes I have been your least favorite person in the entire world.
For all of those times of confusion, embarrassment, disappointments, and situations that caused more fear and disillusionment, I am so sorry — I can love you with my whole heart and still get it wrong. I was learning as I went along. Learning what worked and what didn’t. Learning what was best for you and what wasn’t.
Read other people’s stories. Care about other people’s lives. Immerse yourself in the wonder of cultures and landscapes far away from where you were raised and all that is familiar. The world and the people in it have much to teach you. You are part of a living system — and you bring so much to the world. You are valuable and needed.
Independence is important, but needing help is not a weakness — it is simply a part of being human.
We all need each other. We all get knocked down from time to time.
If you ever need to, you can always come back home until you are strong enough to go back out again. There will always be a warm bed for you.
Your beliefs are your choice, alone. You get to choose where to place your trust, and whom and what you place it in. I can only share with you the experiences I have had and the reasons why I believe what I do.
You get to choose for yourself. And I will love you whatever you choose.
There is an ancient belief that some people’s lives are more valuable than others. It is passed down from generation to generation. It is taught and practiced. Sometimes it is loud and obvious, oftentimes it is very subtle and secretive.
It is an evil rhetoric held sacred by people with darkness in their hearts.
But, hear me now, daughter: There is no life more important than another, and freedom is something EVERY soul should be able to attain.
You will find this is the cause of wars and peril and death, worldwide.
Look for the justice keepers.
When the world feels too heavy, and things look impossible, remember the people who have overcome harsh circumstances. Tuck their stories away.
You have everything it takes and more,
Love,
Mom