Many times individuals wear shirts with labels and have no thought about what is being advertised. Today, my nephew who is visiting with us from Florida was wearing such a shirt.
I thought the four words were necessary for the direction in which we should go from here. I do not think he had given a second thought to what was printed on the T-shirt. The words were humanity, acceptance, love and hope.
I asked him if we all promoted and displayed the behavior of what he had on his T-shirt, how would that help us as a country and as a people get to a healthy place for all. I asked him to explain to me how he would speak to others about the importance of those words.
I told him that I was troubled by the direction that we were headed as a country and as a people, and I wanted input from a young Black male under 40 years old.
He examined the words on his T-shirt and got that contemplative expression on his face for a minute and began to write.
What follows is from Marcus Antonio Ellis’ perspective. He is a Floridian, born and raised there, and has always had a flair for comedy. He has strong self-taught skills in the area of technology and the media world.
When asked by my aunt about my perspective on where we are in the world today and what I think was needed, four things came to mind, which were the four words on the T-shirt that I just happened to be wearing that day.
It was at that time when I also realized that we need to be more intentional about what we promote or advertise. I certainly will check my T-shirts and consider what is written thereon before stepping out into the world. To be honest, however, I make sure to purchase T-shirts with lettering that represents or speaks what I stand for in my circle as well as in my community.
The first thing that came to mind was that somehow disillusionment seems to have taken a toll on young people, especially young men of color. I believe we need more hope, which is defined as a feeling of expectation and desire for a certain thing to happen.
Hope is something we should definitely hang on to. We should never lose this feeling… We must keep our expectations high as well as our desire on reaching and acquiring the goals we set out to achieve. Without hope we are like a ship without a sail or a man without a dream.
Secondly, I believe that we need more humanity, which is also defined as humaneness and benevolence. God has made each and every one of us special in our own way.
We’re all brothers and sisters as human beings, and I think as we continue our individual paths in this world, we must show more compassion one to another. It’s the only way that we’re going to live in true harmony. No human being should have to prove his humanity. For reasons that I cannot understand, we have human beings questioning the humanity of another human being. Who understands that? Who accepts that?
Thirdly, I believe this world needs more acceptance, which is defined as the action or process of being received as adequate or suitable. Being that we’re all made individually and special by God, the giver of life, we should be willing to accept each other as adequate and suitable humans.
Our Creator did not make a mistake, so we must respond to each other as equals and be more tolerant of each other, accepting whatever flaws may be displayed.
And lastly, most important of all, I believe we need more love, which we can simply look at as God himself. God is love, and if we desire to have more hope, more humanity, and more acceptance, none of these things are possible or even matter without God, which is interchangeable with love.
Agape love is one of our strongest loves, unconditional love, “the highest form of love, charity” and “the love of God for man and of man for God.” If we put more of this into practice one unto another, along with keeping hope when things look hopeless, and accepting each other as humans, we will come out of where we are today and enter into where we actually need to be!
What are you advertising today? Have you thought about what T-shirt you are wearing and what ideology you are promoting? I, myself, will be more intentional about what I advertise from this day.