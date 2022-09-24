Many times, we as adults do not realize what effect particular decisions will have on our children.
Rome City Schools children began this year at a disadvantage. I do not believe they ever had to begin with no high school principal and no superintendent at the same time. We may wonder what did they have to be angry, upset, disturbed, detached, and discombobulated about. My answer is “Plenty.”
These are the same children who already had three years of their school years disjointed by the pandemic. Many had parents who were unable to give them guidance and, it saddens me to say, many had teachers who could not give them proper help because they too were operating at a disadvantage.
So, as we began school this term, we did not consider that the children, their families and communities were already turned upside down. Many of them returned with the mindset to destroy something, and that something was each other and whoever stood in their way. There is nothing within their view that is peaceful and calm enough to help them. Parents were angry; they too were letting it spew out on their neighbors, family and anyone within reach.
We now have a person in the leadership position at the top of our school system, so maybe we will rally behind him and try to bring peace and some tranquility to our school and to our community.
Our children learn from us, and we are doing a very poor job of teaching them how to live within a diverse community. Many of our adults want the road to be so narrow that only those who walk like them and live like them should travel it. But this road must be traveled by all.
Until we can leave the earth and land on the moon or some other planet, we must live here together. The question is how are we going to live in peace, making sure that others have their piece of the pie or space on the road?
Our children learn from the examples before them. We must, as parents, make sure we are demonstrating the kind of attributes that we want our children to emulate. Our children are smarter than we realize; they are listening and watching our every move. They will willingly call us on the carpet if we tempt them.
It is so interesting how we want our children to be wise about who other people are, not realizing that they are aware of who we are. They are out in the street representing us, as well as who we have raised them to be.
Too many parents are letting their children go at 16 and before. Just because they can drive does not mean they have learned how to turn all the corners of life. All children want to belong to something. For some, their street buddies give them more attention than the parents or adults in their lives.
Parents must stop sending unruly children out in the world to wreak havoc on society. You as parents know that your children tell lies, are out of control, and are disrespectful to adults — because they treat you the same and you feed and clothe them. You as parents dress them in nice little new clothes and send them out hoping that the poor teachers can get them to change. Once upon a time teachers had that much time, love, and energy.
The community needs to re-engage and reinvest in the lives of our children. Teachers should not be required to teach children of whom they are afraid. Little elementary children are cursing the teachers and other students like that is the proper thing to do. Many have the support of their parents in carrying out that type of behavior. How can that be the proper thing to do? Where do you want that child to end up? Where do you think that child will end up?
We do have many of our young people out there doing the right thing. Many are wanting to learn, grow and build a life of success for themselves. The leaders in our churches, social clubs, organizations, and community must join forces and begin to create an atmosphere conducive to healthy living for us all but especially our children.
When we come together at the table of brotherhood for our children’s sake, surely, we realize that we will bring personal prejudices, perceptual biases, weaknesses, cultural differences, ignorance, and fears. Since these will definitely be present, we must also invite the most powerful force, who is able to help us overcome all of our shortfalls.
Our Father the Lord of Hosts must be invited to sit at the head of the table.