Nobody likes to make mistakes, but as a self-diagnosed perfectionist I can tell you that for me it is downright excruciating.
Not because it doesn’t happen often, mind you; in fact I think that my aversion to it actually makes it more likely, as we humans tend to inadvertently create the things we fear the most. For example, one of the perils of perfectionism is procrastination, because the fear of failure prevents meeting the goal. Yep, I’m guilty of that.
I am almost always pushing up against deadlines, putting off the completion as I overanalyze the expected results, and this column is no exception. My poor editor has to deal with me screeching in on two wheels on a regular basis, sadly. Thankfully that occurs virtually through email so no one has been endangered in my endeavors.
Last week’s column is a perfect example of my shortcomings and it is downright comical to replay the tale, so here goes.
I was down to the wire, rapidly typing away to get the piece turned in before a friend arrived from out of town. Luckily it wasn’t one of those writer’s block days when nothing seems to come forth. I was excited about the topic of the Empty Bowls event and my friend Cynthia Keller’s contribution of bowls from the Yellowstone area, so the words were flying.
It was the wee hours of the morning and I had put off the needed coffee in my flurry to finish.
As I considered the origins of the event I went to the Facebook page to see if I could find confirmation on when it all started. I was involved in those early days so you would think that I would have some recollection of the timing, but I couldn’t pinpoint it and hoped to find guidance in the information provided there.
I went to the page’s “About” section and found the statement “Created — Empty Bowls of Rome, October 1, 2011.” Well, there you go, I thought.
I quickly did the math in my head, never a good idea, and determined that the event was 21 years old. Yes, in hindsight that was wrong, but I got so excited because Cynthia happened to have sent 21 bowls and that was such an incredible serendipity that I excitedly ran with it.
We had been discussing their contributing 20 bowls all along but at the last minute she threw in another for good measure, and I couldn’t believe how magically that was lining up.
It perfectly fit into my philosophical waxings about how things come together in unexpected ways and I was so excited for this added layer of coincidence. When I dashed off the email submission and headed out the door to meet my friend, I was feeling so darn proud.
Once again, I had tempted the fateful deadline and eked it out with minutes to spare and made it to my destination in flying colors, and this time I was exceptionally pleased with how well the details had come together.
I took a moment and sent the piece to Cynthia, hoping she could correct me if I had messed up on the information about the pottery studio and the circumstances of the donation. She kindly wrote back with her enthusiasm for the direction but pointed out, “...the only thing is you need to change the year to 2001 (that’s the year it started, right?).”
Oh, dear, I thought, I have completely messed this up! My understanding from the info I had read on Facebook was that the event was created in 2011, so I was going to have to rework that entire point. From my phone, out on an excursion with my dear friend who patiently waited while I worked. I had to go in and rewrite that whole part, attributing the beginnings to 2011 but removing the serendipity of the 21 bowls.
Well, it turns out I was wrong about that creation date, too, which you may have noticed because, thanks to my procrastination and rapid attempt at recovery, that is what went to print.
Empty Bowls was actually started by Tesa DuPre 19 years ago. That creation date listed on Facebook is the date that the page was created, not the event. I should have reached out to my Empty Bowls compatriots to confirm the creation date, but my last-minute nature prevented such logic.
Boy, do I hate making mistakes, and this was a doozy in my mind.
I know it isn’t the end of the world, but I owe it to Tesa and all those who have worked these 19 years to pull off this wonderful event to get it right.
The moral of this story is that you should never trust me to do math where dates are concerned.
The last time I did this with ramifications was on the cover of the program for the 10th anniversary of the Rome International Film Festival several years ago. I did the math wrong then and published that the start date was 10 years earlier. You’d think I could handle increments of 10, but the introduction of the new century messes me up.
Speaking of RIFF, have you made plans to attend this weekend? Check out the event schedule online because there are wonderful things happening that you don’t want to miss and it’s not too late to get in on the excitement.
I would tell you everything there is to look forward to but I might get the details wrong, so I will leave you to look it up at www.riffga.com.
In my mind, RIFF is one of the most important events that many of you are missing out on each year. The opportunity to experience some really fantastic films that you might not otherwise see is tremendous. Trust me, I am right on this detail. You truly don’t want to miss out.