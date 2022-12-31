In the mid-1960s, in Millett, South Carolina, Willie Mae Samuel, her friends and a group of Freedom Riders were trying to register Black people to vote. This is Part V.
The police chief said, “All right, then. March out of this courthouse and head to the jail. We are going to make you walk there.” (He was speaking as if he had a choice, but there were too many of us to put in the paddy wagon.)
That was the wrong thing to do, because the ones who had deserted us had a change of heart. They realized that they were not yellowbelly snakes after all — they wanted to go to jail with us now. The officers had a hard time keeping them away from us.
Those of us coming out of the courthouse all held hands and sang freedom songs on the way to the Allendale County Jail. We had to cross Highway 301. We also walked by the segregated movie theater where we had to sit in the balcony. I always thought that we had the advantage because we could throw water and paper down on the Whites who sat below the first level. (You will notice I said paper and water, not cokes and ice. We needed that for ourselves.)
The snakes who had crawled out of the courthouse followed in behind us, trying to be a part. We were very jubilant as we approached the jail. Our singing got louder and more moving. My sister Geneva said that she saw one of the officers moving to the tempo of our music.
When we got there, we noticed the policemen whispering to each other again. We figured that they were trying to decide what to do with us, now that we were there. They must not have had room inside, so they put us inside a fence and locked the gate behind us so that the others could not get in.
The deserters started shaking the gates saying, “Let us in, let us in. We want to go to jail also...”
We yelled back at them, “Get away. You had your chance. Go back to your snake hole.”
The arresting officials went inside and released as many of the prisoners as possible in order to get us inside. By nightfall, we were piled up in the cells. I recall being in a cell with about 10 other persons, my two younger sisters included. Some of the other younger ones started crying and calling for their mothers.
By this time, families near and far had heard about our arrest and were outside asking questions. Those who had property were able to sign their own bonds, but many of us were enjoying the evening, not really worried about anything. It was as if God had given my sisters and me peace about this thing. We knew that it was God’s favor, grace, and the prayers of our mother, who believed with all her heart that one must press for equality.
We were later told that a call came from Washington, D.C., late that night by way of civil rights attorney Matthew Perry (We believed him to be). The attorney stated that the president had ordered the Justice Department to demand our immediate release. We were released with a promise of no record of our arrest be left behind.
The next week we were able to register everyone whom we had the means to get to the Allendale County Courthouse.
I would love to tell you that we lived happily ever after, but I am here to report that not to be the case. I left at the end of the summer to go to work, and so did our assigned Freedom Riders.
Life did not end there. Good and bad situations followed many years after the Summer of 1965. The more things change the more things remain the same, and forgiveness is still the order of the day.
