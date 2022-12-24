In the mid-1960s, in Millett, South Carolina, Willie Mae Samuel, her friends and a group of Freedom Riders were trying to register Black people to vote. This is Part IV.
While we were trying to keep Mom in the bedroom with her gun, Mayor Wade Smith had followed us into our house with his. He was a big, burly, good-looking man who stood about 6 feet tall. My Aunt (Tee) Cornelia was sitting on the sofa but had no clue about what was going on with us. She was not involved with the movement, and she had never expressed her views about what Mom had allowed us to do.
She looked up. “Do Jesus!! Shame on you boy!! I raised you from a little baby and now look at what you have turned out to be,” she said. Aunt Tee had been a mother figure for Wade because something had happened to his mom earlier on; I believe she died young from a fever. He tried to explain that he had a right to do what he was doing, to which she said, “That is my sister in that room. Now you put that gun down, boy... What is wrong with you? Do Jesus!!!”
I slipped out of the bedroom door, making sure that my three sisters were keeping Mom inside, and I noticed that he was calming down. He threw his gun on the sofa and sat next to Aunt Cornelia with a dejected look. He mumbled a few things to her, then turned to me and asked me not to go on his property to talk with his people about voting anymore. I lost my state of mind again and said, “No, I will not promise you that.”
At that response, Wade got up and picked up his gun and turned to my mom’s bedroom door. “Ella,” he said, “you had better keep these children off my property talking to my people!” Mom put her gun down on the bed, and the three sisters let her out of the bedroom. When mom walked out, she said, “You heard what she said.”
Wade was in a pickle, and he was trying to think of how he could hurt us without touching us. He remembered that he had let us borrow a pump head, which was our means of getting water on the outside. He said, “Ella, by evening I want my pump head, and I do not care how you and your children get water to drink.” He did not realize that G.H. Mellon (DE Yankee, as my Aunt Tee referred to the decent whites) had built us a house with inside running water. Later that evening his pump head was delivered to him.
The next day, we were all gathered at the County Courthouse, demanding to be registered to vote.
After a while, the police chief saw that fear was not going to move us. The office workers saw that we were determined not to be moved. Some time passed. We later realized what was transpiring during the time-lapse. They had sent for a Black man who was to be used as their mouth of the reason for these “unruly Negroes.”
Mutt Jones was his name. We have since forgiven him because he knew not what he was doing. When we talk about Mutt, now we realize that he got his notoriety by being that person. Mutt Jones probably died known as an outstanding citizen of Allendale County, South Carolina.
After Mutt gave a speech, about 50 Blacks got up and moved out of the courthouse.
The others of us were unmoved. We said not a word even though we wanted to call them some bad names — like “You old Uncle Toms,” like “You 50 old suck-egg dogs; you are lower than the stomach of a yellowbelly snake.” We wanted to put them in the dozen right there in that Confederate courthouse, but we held our peace. We did not want them to know who the spokesperson was for the group because they would be singled out and mown down like grass.
We understood what power fear can have on an individual. We realized that fear is powerful enough to make one think and act like a yellowbelly snake. So much so, that the individual might even attempt to crawl off the scene just as these 50 snakes had done. Today I wonder what they think of themselves. Maybe they blamed Mutt.
Ten or more policemen stepped up, and one said, “All right, we are going to give y’all one more chance to get up and get out of here. If you do not move now, we are going to place y’all under arrest.”
No one moved. We had bonded and were determined to go to jail if necessary.
To the South Carolina law enforcement officers, it was necessary for us to go to jail. They had the 1956 paddy wagon outside to put us in, but they realized that they had too many of us to arrest, even after the desertion of the 50-plus. My sister Geneva was close to the door and heard them discussing how they were going to get us to the Allendale County Jail. One of them said, “Just let the n---- walk. It won’t hurt them. They are used to walking.”
Another officer came back inside and said, “Now you have one more chance to change your minds.” He was hoping that the ugly, most painful, thing called fear had made a few more of us change our minds.
We all stood as Nehemiah stood on the wall. We said, “No, we will not come down until the wall is finished. And that wall is for us to have the privilege to vote.”
At least that is what we said in our hearts and minds.
Next week: Part V